Scene & Heard: ‘Rebel in the Rye’ gives an unbalanced look at J.D. Salinger

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer Nicholas Hoult as J.D. Salinger in Danny Strong’s “Rebel in the Rye.” (Photo by Alison Cohen Rosa. Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.)

I’m not sure how many people have taken notice that while J.D. Salinger has an IMDB page and film credits to his name, it’s nowhere near as prolific as one might think.

That’s because TV talk shows didn’t become a thing until well after he’d stopped granting interviews; characters that were either named for or inspired by him were changed to avoid potential lawsuits; and because the notoriously reclusive author didn’t option the film rights to most of his work, including his most notable work, “Catcher in the Rye.”

As noted in the press following the book’s release, Salinger believed he was the only person that could play Holden Caulfield (either on stage or screen) and that he was too old to do so.

So it’s a little ironic that the time periods leading up to, and during the creation of, and the aftermath of the book’s success is the subject of the biopic “Rebel in the Rye.”

“Rebel in the Rye” features Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men,” “Warm Bodies”) as Salinger and details how he started honing his craft at Columbia University under the tutelage of Whit Burnett (Kevin Spacey). Further contributing to the voice that would become his signature was a tepid relationship with his father; a handful of manic romantic relationships; traumatic, jarring experiences during his World War II service; and an inability to deal with the people that came out of the woodwork following the release of “Catcher.” Kevin Spacey as Whit Burnett and Nicholas Hoult as J.D. Salinger in Danny Strong’s “Rebel in the Rye.” (Photo by Alison Cohen Rosa. Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.)

The word that could be best used to describe this film is “unbalanced.”

The best biopics – think “Walk the Line,” “Ray,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” – attempt to show a full picture of their characters, blemishes and all. Here, however, screenwriter/director Danny Strong instead to gloss over – or at least explain away – the unsavory characteristics that were (almost undeniably) present in Salinger.

Just as nobody is the hero all of the time, nobody is the villain all of the time. However, Strong seems to paint Salinger in a rose-colored portrait throughout. Even when he does come off looking bad, it’s quickly explained away by placing the blame squarely on a past trauma or event.

Given Salinger’s reclusive nature, it’s hard to say just how well Hoult did or did not channel him, or if he even managed to bring him to life. What I can say, however, is that when I was looking at the screen, I saw way more Hank McCoy (a.k.a. X-Men member Beast) than anything else. Hoult wasn’t bad, but I was acutely aware it was him throughout. Sarah Paulson as Dorothy Olding and Nicholas Hoult as J.D. Salinger in Danny Strong’s “Rebel in the Rye.” (Photo by Alison Cohen Rosa. Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.)

Hands down the best thing about “Rebel” is the performance of Spacey. Going back to “Seven,” “The Usual Suspects,” and “American Beauty,” Spacey has been one of my favorite actors. This performance, while very different than any of those, is almost on par with them in terms of quality. In Burnett, you see a sometimes confident, arrogant writer/editor/teacher mixed with a man struggling to come to grips with why the writers he discovers move on to greater successes than he has. It’s this strange mixture of pride, envy and desperation, and Spacey makes all of them pop off the screen.

“Rebel in the Rye” certainly doesn’t feel like the definitive Salinger story, but for now it’s all we’ve got. If you’re desperate for any sort of glimpse into his life, you’ll want to see this. If, however, you have only a moderate or passing interest, it’s probably not worth your time.

★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.