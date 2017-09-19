St. Michael Fire through 9/10

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Jason Avenue NE and Jansen Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Thursday, Sept. 7

The department responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 46th Circle NE on the report of an allergic reaction.

Friday, Sept. 8

The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.

The department responded to a fire call in the 9000 block of 40th Place NE on the report of a fire in the kitchen.

The department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.

Saturday, Sept. 9

The department responded to a fire call in the area of Central Avenue and Main Street on the report of car fire.

Sunday, Sept. 10

The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Central Avenue NE on the report of a person with abdominal pain.

The department responded to a fire call in the 8100 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a motorcycle crash.