Medina police through 9/3

Monday, August 28

Police received a call of a puppy roaming around the 2800 block of Ardmore Avenue; caller was worried the dog would get hit by a vehicle. Puppy was impounded and later released to its owner.

Tuesday, August 29

Police were dispatched on a report of kids racing up and down Ardmore Avenue and Pine Street on an ATV. Police were unable to locate the ATV.

Resident reported she was a victim of an online scam on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle.

Thursday, August 31

Resident reported a suspicious male, driving a 4-wheeler on Chippewa Road. Police located the individual who works for Great River Energy and was checking the power poles.

Police responded to a solicitor selling cleaning products without a permit on Lythrum Lane. Solicitor was arrested and released after posting $100.00 bail.

Friday, September 1

Received a radio call for someone knocking on the front door on the 500 block Clydesdale Circle. Upon arrival, police located an individual sitting in the grass and was waiting for an Uber. He had been hanging out with the resident and nothing was wrong.

Saturday, September 2

Resident called to report he heard three gunshots from a property on the 2500 block of Holy Name Drive. Police advised the resident this weekend is the opening of goose hunting season and there were people hunting in the area.

Sunday, September 3

Accident/Pd/DWI on the 200 block of Highway 55. Arrested: Michael Binek, 29 of Plymouth. BAC: .27.