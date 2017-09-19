Late mistakes plague Rebel football

In a match-up of two of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A, the third-ranked Champlin Park football team traveled to face No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 15. The Rebels led 24-16 after the first three quarters, but two late touchdowns by STMA’s Mitchell Kartes (four total touchdowns in the game) gave the Knights a 31-21 victory. (Photo By Brian Flanary)

Champlin Park’s Devon Gray completes a 1-yard touchdown run during the Rebels’ 31-21 loss to St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 15.

“We have some work to do, some things to do better,” Champlin Park head football coach Mike Korton said. “We played well, but we have to play better.

“They’re a tough hard-nosed football team that came out and got us on a couple things. That turnover at the end doesn’t help either, but I shouldn’t have called that play.”

The Rebels got off to a fast start to the game, as Nate Tolentino picked off an STMA pass on the fifth play of the game and kick-started an offensive drive that saw Devon Gray run it in from two yards out to give the Rebels a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point attempt.

Champlin Park then forced a three-and-out and drove right back down the field. The drive culminated with a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joey Faulds. A two-point conversion run by wide receiver Cal Hanson put the Rebels up 14-0.

Then, once the first quarter ended, STMA woke up.

The Knights scored on a 65-yard run by Kartes, and Gavin Wermanger converted a 20-yard field goal attempt to make it a 14-10 Champlin Park lead heading into halftime.

Champlin Park then embarked on a seven minute and 37 second drive to open the half that ended with Gray scoring from one yard out to give the Rebels a 21-10 advantage. The Knights responded with a two minute, 12 second drive that saw Kartes score on a 68-yard touchdown run to cut the Rebels’ lead to 21-16 after a failed two-point conversion.

With both teams going back-and-forth in the third quarter, STMA took a big step toward the victory with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kartes. Kartes, after a Champlin Park punt, then capped off the Knights’ offensive drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 31-21 lead over the Rebels.

“[For] certain parts we [contained Kartes], but if you give him the ball enough times he is a tough back,” Korton said. “He is going to NDSU for a reason, that kid can play.”

After the Rebels’ hot start, Korton believes STMA was able to change its defensive tactics in order to keep the Rebels’ offense in check. Faulds passed for 131 yards and completed 14 of his 30 throws, while running back Ernest Worjloh was held to 47 yards on just eight carries. Faulds added 51 rushing yards and his touchdown, while Gray rushed for three yards and two touchdowns. Cal Hanson led all receivers with five catches for 54 yards.

“They made some adjustments to us,” Korton said. “We tried to counter what they did, but they did a good job of, they played Blaine before us and Blaine is a trips-like team like we are, it gives you an advantage to watch film and see ‘oh, they’re going to line up like that? Let’s do this’ and then they figure out they can’t do that, they brought all the safeties down and made us try to throw over them.

“We thought we had them a couple times, but yeah.”

Champlin Park will play next against Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Champlin Park High School. In order to continue to improve, Korton believes the Rebels must shake off the loss and work on improving their play.

“We just have to keep practicing, keep watching film,” Korton said. “We have to keep learning, keep getting better and trust each other.”

Follow Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris, or on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.