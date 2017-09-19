Champlin welcomes Rainbow Child Care Center

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

The Champlin City Council approved the site plan and conditional use permit for Rainbow Child Care Center. The new daycare facility will be built just south of Buffalo Wild Wings on Theatre Drive immediately to the west of Highway 169. The building will sit on 1.33 acres, is nearly 11,000 square feet in size and will accommodate 41 parking spaces.

“The daycare facility is a permitted use, but it’s permitted as a conditional use under that zoning criteria,” said Champlin City Planner Scott Schulte. The site is zoned commercial general business.

The building will be oriented north providing so it can be easily seen by travelers both on 169 and Theatre Drive.

“The site will be accessed from Theatre Drive and has the appropriate connection entrance to the north, which is Buffalo Wild Wings, as is required by the planned unit development plan,” Schulte said.

The site will tap into existing utility stubs for sewer and water facilities. The outdoor play area will be fenced and oriented behind the building to the south. “The outdoor play facilities will be adjacent to the walk bridge which will provide adequate screening from the highway and adjacent buildings,” Schulte said.

The plans include gray landscape rock and call for 20 foot tall street lights in the parking lot. Landscaping plans also call for irrigation. Nearly 50 percent of the site is open space which exceeds the 25 percent requirement. Of that space, most of it will incorporate play structures and other facilities important for the day care use.

The only change requested by the applicant was to use asphalt shingles instead of the required metal roofing materials. Asphalt shingles are not permitted under the Elm Creek Commons planned unit development plan.

“The applicant, in this case, has requested this variance essentially because of their desire to create a more residential feel for this use,” Schulte said. “However, they’ve also submitted a rendering with the full metal roof. Both of these renderings are appealing but staff is looking to stick with the metal roof as it is consistent with the planned unit development (PUD) plan.”

Because the site is so visible from the highway, Schulte suggested the council stick with the original plans containing the metal roof.

“We’re trying to create a more commercial feel in that corridor,” he said. “The other aspects of the plans all conform to city code.”

The Planning Commission held a public hearing Aug. 21. The applicant was the only one to speak at the hearing and presented a case before the commission to consider asphalt roofing. While the commission considered the applicant’s request extensively, they decided to stick to the original plans containing the metal roof. The commission was in full support of the project.

The city council made a motion approving the site plans and granting the conditional use permit to the applicant, Interplan LLC, doing business as Rainbow Child Care Center.