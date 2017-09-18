Rogers Police through 9/10

The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Officers were dispatched to a possible overdose in the 26000 block of Boulder Ridge Drive. Officers were told the 16 y/o patient had fled the area on foot after taking multiple prescription pills. Officers arrived on scene as the patient was located in the field behind the residence. The patient was transported to United Hospital in St. Paul by North Ambulance.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Officer had previously dealt with two occupants of a vehicle with concerns over them driving while impaired if they had left a bar establishment they were called in at. The males were spoken to about the potential DWI implications. The males immediately produced a sober driver (friend) who was present at the scene who said he would get them home safely, and that the vehicle would be parked. After clearing, the original male driver was later seen down the road and driving from the establishment. Michael Offord, 35, was stopped and was eventually arrested for DWI and later refusal.

Party came to the Rogers Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant. Christopher Gundel, 29, was transported to the Hennepin County Jail. Warrant was for misdemeanor domestic assault-body only out of Dakota County.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Officers were dispatched to the 23800 block of Trail Haven Court for a dog stuck in a swamp. Officers searched the area but was unable to located the dog.

Officer was dispatched to a domestic assault phone call. The assault occurred at a residence in the 13400 block of Oakwood Drive. The suspect slammed a car door on his girlfriend’s leg while she was sitting in the driver’s seat and then left in a silver Acura sedan. The victim believed that the suspect went to an unknown address in Big Lake. The victim was in Bloomington at the time of the report. A KOPS alert and PC pickup was put out on the suspect for misdemeanor domestic assault. Big Lake PD arrested the suspect in Big Lake and turned him over to Rogers PD. Daniel Madden, 22, was transported to Hennepin County Jail and booked on misdemeanor fifth degree domestic assault.

Friday, Sept. 8

Roofing supply business off 22800 block of Industrial Blvd. had left a message on the Rogers Police voicemail. They requested a report for a break-in at the business. Officer responded and met with the manager. The reporting party, assistant branch manager, stated between 6:30 p.m. yesterday and 5 a.m. hours this morning unknown suspect(s) cut the gate lock assembly and entered the material storage area. He located an area in the western portion where the suspect(s) removed upwards of 15 bundles of roofing shingles from a pallet. The bundles, approx. 70 pounds a piece, are valued at $30 a piece. They will be conducting inventory following this theft and report back a total once known. The damage to the lock assembly is approximately $50. The suspect(s) vehicle was damaged when it struck a pallet of shingles during the theft. A part was left behind, numbers on the part show its a R rocker panel from a 2011-2013 Toyota Sienna Van – grey/silver in color.

Officer was dispatched to a traffic compliant on westbound Interstate 94 entering into Rogers. Officer was advised that the vehicle was exiting and heading north on Hwy. 101. Officer was able to locate the vehicle and perform a traffic stop at the intersection of Rogers Dr./140th Ct. Officer spoke to the driver who started crying. Officer could smell an odor of alcohol and see the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Driver admitted to having two drinks but later admitted to having around four or five. Driver declined to perform the walk and turn and one leg stand test. Driver provided a PBT sample at .176. Kathleen Thomas, 60, was arrested for DWI. Final test result of the DMT test was .15. Driver was booked at RPD and released to a family member. Vehicle was towed.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Jordan Smith, 18, was cited for driving after revocation at the 14700 block of Main Street.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Rogers Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Kelley Lane for an unwanted female who was harassing the reporting party. While en route officers were given updates as the female was banging on the door of the residence and eventually broke the glass on the front door. Officers arrived on scene and located a female, who officers had just spoken with on a traffic stop. Officers spoke with all parties on scene and determined the female should be placed under arrest for damage to property as well as stalking. Brita Springstead, 27, was arrested but became extremely agitated and begged officers for help for mental problems. Officers requested ambulance to the scene as the female was placed on a mental health hold at the hospital. The female’s vehicle was searched incident to impound and several items were seized for evidence. Daniel Lawal, 23, was cited for driving after suspension at the 13500 block of Rogers Drive.