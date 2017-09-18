Rockford CC teams place high at home invitational

Rockford’s girls cross country runners prepare to start the 45th Rockford Invitational at Shamrock Golf Course last week. Pictured from left, Grace Clark, Alix Gifford, Ellie Sather, Ava Cusciotta and Natasha James. (Photo by Bill Nord)

By DAVE PEDERSEN

Crow River News Sports

Rockford’s cross country teams did well at the 45th annual Rocket Run Invitational last week at Shamrock Golf Course.

The girls finished third out of eight teams with 61 points behind Providence Academy (38) and Rocori (43). PA placed four runners in the top eight, Rocori had four in the top 12 and Rockford placed four in the top 18.

Eighth grader Ava Cusciatta continued to lead the Rocket pack by placing second. She was followed by Ellie Sather (10), Grace Clark (11), Emma Sather (18), Natasha James (20), Makayla Graunke (21), and Alix Gifford (27).

Junior Erika Swanson from the Northwest Nighthawks home school team won the girls race as the team finished sixth. Delano was fourth with 123 points.

“We were a little sore from workouts earlier in the week but stepped it up for the races,” said coach Jason Hester. “Ava continues to impress as she worked hard through a tougher race.”

Rockford’s boys finished fourth out of nine teams behind Rocori (54), Spectrum (64) and Delano (89).

Rocket leaders were Nels Trandahl (5), Leo Duffy (16), Lucas Klonne (26), Nolan Aker (39), Caleb Duerr (50) and Michael Nelson (54). It was Aker’s first race this season.

Rockford’s teams will run at the Delano Invite, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lake Rebecca Park. That is followed by the 20-team Waconia Invite at Crown College, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.