Community choir seeking vocalists

Vocalists are being sought for a combination band and choir Christmas concert in December.

The North Suburban Concert Band is well-known for its numerous concerts year-round. The Twin City Youth Chorale features elementary school vocalists. The Community Choir is a voluntary group of singers led by Duayne Malewicki, a former Park Center High School choir instructor known throughout the Twin Cities for his talents in the area of education and in choir.

The traditional holiday concert featuring all three groups will be Dec. 9 and 10 at Andover Senior High School.

Anyone interested in joining the North Suburban Community Choir (adults only) can send an email to [email protected] or call 763-427-3938. No auditions are required. The choir is limited to 120 singers. Rehearsals are Sunday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 22.