Area cemetery to host fall meeting

The Niggler Cemetery Association annual meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 Second Ave. S.E. in Osseo. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall, which is handicapped accessible.

All interested persons and families of deceased buried in the cemetery are welcome and encouraged to attend. The business meeting will include reports of all activities of the association, committees and a financial report, along with the election of trustees for the year of 2017-18.

The cemetery is located within the Osseo city limits at the intersection of County Road 81 and 89th Avenue West in Osseo, just over the railroad tracks to the west.

For further information or questions, contact Lila Hedlund, secretary/treasurer/recorder at 763-425-2927.