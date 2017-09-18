Albertville Fire through 9/10

Wednesday, Sept. 6

The Albertville Fire Department was paged for a commercial fire alarm in the 11900 block of 53rd St NE. The alarm was found to be false.

Thursday, Sept. 7

The department was paged for mutual aid to Monticello Fire for a motor vehicle crash on I94 at mile marker 198.

Friday, Sept. 8

The department was paged for a motor vehicle fire in the 10000 block of Kadler Av NE.

The department was paged for a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries on I-94 at mile marker 201. The Department was cancelled.