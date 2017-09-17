Lady Knights go 4-2 in conference action, tournament play

By Jake Schroer

STMA won its only conference match of the week against Rogers before playing 5 games over the weekend in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge, finishing 3-2.

The Knights played against the Rogers Royals on Thursday after a Labor Day break and took control early in a 3-1 match victory.

After taking the first set 25-17, the Knights followed it up with a commanding 25-12 win in the second set to take a solid 2-0 lead in the match. The Royals ground out a win in the third set 25-23, but faced a fairly large climb.

STMA shut the door with a 25-18 win in the fourth set, earning a second win in the Mississippi 8 conference and third win overall.

TOURNAMENT

Over the weekend, the Lady Knights took part in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge volleyball tournament in Marshall. STMA went 3-2 in five games over two days.

After starting strong with a 2-0 win over Hutchinson, the Lady Knights lost a tough matchup to Prior Lake 2-0. The Lakers won the first set 25-18, and then edged STMA 25-23 in the second set to take the match.

Saturday was another busy day for the Lady Knights as they played three matches.

STMA lost 2-0 to Northfield, but followed it up with two straight wins to end their tournament experience, defeating Chaska 2-1 and Waconia 2-0. In the Waconia match, the Lady Knights won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-21.

The Lady Knights sit at 6-3 on the season. They played Tuesday night against Princeton and play against Buffalo on Thursday night.