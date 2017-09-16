Soccer Roundup: Knights beat North Branch, lose twice

STMA’s Alex Krumenauer chases after the ball with Moorhead’s Luke Gramer. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Girls beat North Branch 6-1

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Knights boys soccer team defeated North Branch, but suffered a pair of losses against tough opponents, bringing their record to 2-2 on the season.

STMA gave themselves chances, but could not finish a lot of them against the Spuds on Tuesday. Moorhead had four different players score goals in the game, getting two in the first half and two more in the second half.

Scoring goals for the Spuds were Andrez Yanez Arroyo, Imani Silas, Alhasan Alomar and Clay Riveland. Max Marron scored a pair for the Knights, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit, sending STMA to its first loss of the 2017 season.

Despite losing, head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team will learn and improve from it. He was also very impressed with his team’s maturity.

“That’s the one thing that they have to learn on their own, and they’ve all done it,” Rodriguez said.

NORTH BRANCH

The Knights scored twice against the North Branch Vikings on Thursday night, bouncing back for a victory after losing to Moorhead in the previous game.

STMA had 17 shots on net, but North Branch goalkeeper Dawson Linkert made 15 saves to keep the game from getting out of hand. The Knights won 2-0 for their second win of the season.

BURNSVILLE

The Knights finished off the week with a tough 2-0 loss to Burnsville on Saturday. Noah Gagliano scored both goals for the Blaze; one in the first half and one in the second half.

The Knights played at Monticello on Tuesday night. Catch them in action Thursday night at home against St. Francis or Saturday against Brainerd.

LADY KNIGHTS

The Lady Knights improved their record to 3-1-1 with a 7-1 win over North Branch in their only game of the week.

Kassi Schoen scored three goals for STMA. She was joined by Daisy Miller, Abby Buckmeier, Rachel Sustacek and Chloe Jensen.

The score may have been lopsided, but North Branch generated a lot of chances. It took a great game from Meriel Orham (20+ saves) to keep them at bay.

The Lady Knights played Monticello Tuesday night. Catch them in action at St. Francis Thursday night and Apple Valley on Saturday.