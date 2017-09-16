Focused on her dream

Maple Grove dancer among top 4 on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

By Deb Schreiner

Contributing Writer

Glamorous costumes, media scrutiny, and the stress of competing against some of the finest dancers in the world, doesn’t throw Taylor Sieve off balance. Instead, the 2016 Maple Grove High School graduate responds by doing her best every single moment.

It’s paying off. With two episodes left on the Fox Network show, “So You Think You Can Dance,” Sieve has watched six other Top 10 candidates get cut. Maple Grove graduate Taylor Sieve is in the top four in the “So You Think You Can Dance” television show. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Sieve)

She describes her experience on the show as life-changing. “Everyone is so versatile and incredible,” she said of her fellow competitors. “I don’t know how it will go down, but no matter what, I feel extremely blessed to be here.”

Behind the scenes, the work is grueling and the hours long. Sieve danced four times during the Sept. 11 episode: once with Logan Hernandez, another with All-Star Robert Roldan, once in a group, and one solo. She rehearsed about seven and a half hours for each duet, and choreographed her solo in an hour.

“You don’t have a lot of time to work on the solos,” she said. “If you forget it, you can improvise. I feel comfortable enough to do that.”

Coffee and little power naps get her through. Sieve said the body is capable of a lot more than people realize. “It is mostly getting over your head and saying, ‘I can do it, I can do it one more time.’”

Sieve has learned how to express her emotions through dance. Her most stressful moment occurred while rehearsing a hip hop duet with Roldan for the Sept. 11 episode. (Contemporary dance is her strong suit).

“The choreography was so fast and intricate,” she said. “I’d never done anything like that before. I got over my head and just went for it.”

She also gained a new perspective from the choreographer of the hip hop piece. “There are so many things I would never have heard if I had listened to it by myself,” she said. “It made a lot of sense, even though it was at lightning speed.”

Being chosen for Roldan’s team and receiving lavish praise from the judges after her first performance has carried her through the competition. “I can do different things,” Sieve said. “I am good enough. That really changed my life.”

She hopes to study acting in the future. Her experience on the show has changed the way she looks at dance. “This process has made me pay more attention to what the story is about, what I am dancing to, and what my intentions are behind the piece.” Before, she would just do the steps and choreography. She said, “The minute you add intention behind each step, it fulfills you as a dancer. Hopefully that is conveyed to the audience.” Maple Grove native Taylor Sieve is using her years of dancing to continue in the “So You Think You Can Dance” television competition. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Sieve)

Sieve thanks her family and friends at Larkin Dance Studio for their support. “It has been awesome to have my family there and experience this with me,” she said.

She’s developed a bond with her roommate Koine Iwasaki, another Top Four competitor. “Through the week you get closer to everyone.”

While saddened when someone gets sent home, she said they try to celebrate the dancer and how far they’ve come. “Making the Top Ten is huge. Everyone that walks away from this experience is really winning.”

Only two episodes remain. The next one, and the last opportunity to vote, airs Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. on the Fox Network. After the season is over, all Top 10 dancers embark on a 35 city national tour that will end in late November at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Viewers may vote for their favorite dancer beginning at 9 p.m. Central Time on Sept. 18, until 7 a.m. Central Time the next morning via text message (the number is displayed on the show), the Fox Now phone app, or on the website www.fox.com/dance/vote. Each viewer may vote 20 times with each method.

Sieve encourages others to pursue their dreams. “You have to go for it. If you don’t, you’ll never know. Don’t be scared, and give what you are most passionate about all of your energy.”

