STMA ushers in classroom addition at Albertville

By Peg Craig
Contributing Writer
St. Michael–Albertville School Board members, staff members and builders gathered behind Albertville Primary School Friday, Sept. 8, to break ground for the new classroom addition.
The new rooms will allow for the growth of the STMA Kindergarten program in the next few years and will free up other rooms to accommodate special needs classes which will be moved to provide extra classrooms in the elementary schools.
This is the first of the building projects funded by the bond referendum passed earlier this year to be started. It will be followed by ground breaking for the high school addition and expanded multipurpose facilities and the additional ice arena.
Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said, “As we break ground on the classroom addition at Albertville Primary School, I am filled with gratitude, hope, and excitement. I am humbled by the support from the community and am thankful for the trust they’ve placed in our schools and programs. Today is truly a celebration of the future.”