STMA ushers in classroom addition at Albertville

St. Michael–Albertville School Board members, staff members and builders gather behind Albertville Primary School, to break ground for the new classroom addition. Left to right are STMA High School Principal Bob Driver, STMA Director of Buildings and Grounds Terry Zerwas, STMA Supt. Ann-Marie Foucault, STMA School Board member Hollee Saville, STMA teacher Keith Cornell, STMA School Board Member Jennifer Peyerl, STMA Director of Technology Wayne Hoistad, STMA Athletic Director Brian Benson, STMA School Board member Kari Dwinnell, Chris Hansen, STMA School Board member Drew Scherber, Ryan Breitbach, Dustin Breitbach, and Albertville Primary School Principal John McDonald. (Photo by Peg Craig)

By Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

St. Michael–Albertville School Board members, staff members and builders gathered behind Albertville Primary School Friday, Sept. 8, to break ground for the new classroom addition.

The new rooms will allow for the growth of the STMA Kindergarten program in the next few years and will free up other rooms to accommodate special needs classes which will be moved to provide extra classrooms in the elementary schools.

This is the first of the building projects funded by the bond referendum passed earlier this year to be started. It will be followed by ground breaking for the high school addition and expanded multipurpose facilities and the additional ice arena.

Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said, “As we break ground on the classroom addition at Albertville Primary School, I am filled with gratitude, hope, and excitement. I am humbled by the support from the community and am thankful for the trust they’ve placed in our schools and programs. Today is truly a celebration of the future.”