Prep football: Champlin Park falls 31-21 to STMA

In a match-up of two of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A, No. 3 Champlin Park traveled to face No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville. The Rebels led 24-16 after the first three quarters, but two late touchdowns by STMA’s Mitchell Kartes (four total touchdowns in the game) gave the Knights a 31-21 victory. (Photo by Brian Flanary) Champlin Park quarterback Joey Faulds looks to break a tackle during the rebels’ week two win over Anoka Sept. 8.

The Rebels got off to a fast start to the game, as Nate Tolentino picked off an STMA pass on the fifth play of the game and kick-started an offensive drive that saw Devon Gray run it in from two yards out to give the Rebels a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point attempt.

Champlin Park then forced a three-and-out and drove right back down the field. The drive culminated with a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joey Faulds. A two-point conversion run by wide receiver Cal Hanson put the Rebels up 14-0.

Then, once the first quarter ended, STMA woke up.

The Knights scored on a 65-yard run by Kartes, and Gavin Wermanger converted a 20-yard field goal attempt to make it a 14-10 Champlin Park lead heading into halftime.

Champlin Park then embarked on a seven minute and 37 second drive to open the half that ended with Gray scoring from one yard out to give the Rebels a 21-10 advantage. The Knights responded with a two minute, 12 second drive that saw Kartes score on a 68-yard touchdown run to cut the Rebels’ lead to 21-16 after a failed two-point conversion.

With both teams going back-and-forth in the third quarter, STMA took a big step toward the victory with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kartes. Kartes, after a Champlin Park punt, then capped off the Knights’ offensive drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 31-21 lead over the Rebels.

Champlin Park will play next against Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Champlin Park High School.

