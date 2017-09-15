The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in August 2017.

Arrests:

A 35-year-old Waubun man was arrested on Aug. 3 after fleeing officers from the 300 block of Central Avenue. After being located, he was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail for check forgery. Charges for fleeing a police officer on foot were also submitted.

A 39-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested on Aug. 5 on the 200 block of Central Avenue for third degree DWI. She was transported to the Osseo Police Department for evidentiary testing and released to a responsible party.

A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested on Aug. 7 on the 8800 block of Jefferson Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was issued a citation and released at the scene.

A 23-year-old Iowa man was arrested on Aug. 12 on the 9500 block of Revere Lane on an outstanding Hennepin County misdemeanor warrant and driving after suspension. The suspect supplied bail and was released with a court date.

A 26-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested on Aug. 14 at the intersection of 85th Avenue N. and Highway 169 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released at the scene.

A 36-year-old Ramsey man was arrested on Aug. 14 on the 400 block of County Road 81 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released at the scene.

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on Aug. 20 on the 10 block of Sixth Street N.W. for a domestic assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.

A 28-year-old Blaine man was arrested on Aug. 21 on the 100 block of Broadway Street W. for possession of stolen property and an Anoka County felony warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested on Aug. 27 at the intersection of 85th Avenue N. and Highway 169 for driving with a revoked driver’s license. She was issued a citation and released at the scene.

A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on Aug. 31 on the 400 block of County Road 81 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was issued a citation and released at the scene.

Incidents:

An officer was dispatched for a locate attempt for the Rogers Police Department. Rogers PD advised that the subject’s phone pinged to an area in the southeast residential area of Osseo. The officer had previous contacts at a residence at the 300 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. and believed the subject may be there. The subject was found at the address and transported back to Rogers.

An officer responded to the 8800 block of Jefferson Highway on an unwanted person. The reporting party stated that the subject would not leave the premises after being denied employment. The officer made contact with the subject and instructed him to leave and not come back. The subject stated he had no intentions of returning.

An officer was dispatched to a bicycle theft report on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue N.E. The victim stated that he left the bike unsecured by his back door and thought the theft had taken place over the weekend. The officer completed a bike theft report. There are no suspects at this time.

An officer responded to an audible alarm on the 100 block of Broadway Street W. Upon arrival, the officer observed a subject on a forklift loading items in to the back of a pickup truck. The officer determined that he was an employee and cleared; false alarm.

Officers responded to a fight on the 100 block of Central Avenue. The reporting party stated that two subjects were arguing and shoving each other. When officers arrived, they were gone. The officer was able to identify the subjects through surveillance video and followed up with them. There are no charges.

An officer took a forgery report on the 100 block of Third Street N.W. The victim stated that she clicked on a pop-up on her computer and it directed her to contact a technical support number to resolve a computer virus. When she called the number a “representative” instructed her to purchase iTunes gift cards as payment for their services. The victim did so before advising police of the suspicious activity. The officer advised her to contact her financial institutions and report the fraudulent activity. A report was submitted to the FBI Internet Crimes division.

An officer responded to the 500 block of Second Street S.E. on an electrical fire. Upon arrival, the fire was out, but an electrical outlet and wall were charred. Osseo Fire assumed command and the officer cleared the scene.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Second Avenue N.W. on a burglary report. The victim stated that sometime during a four-hour timespan, a window was forcibly opened and someone entered the residence. There was, presumably, human feces left on a toilet seat and the main entrance to the residence was left slightly ajar. Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene. There are no suspects at this time.

An officer responded to the 400 block of County Road 81 on a theft from auto report. The victim said that sometime during the early morning hours, the rear window in his vehicle was smashed out and a few items were taken. Surveillance cameras captured the incident, but weather conditions prevented a clear picture of the suspect.

An officer was dispatched to a commercial alarm on the 8600 block of Jefferson Highway. The officer found all the doors were secured and windows intact. The officer cleared false alarm.

An officer discovered a suspicious occupied vehicle in the parking lot of 324 Sixth Avenue N.E. The occupants were practicing their interpersonal skills in the backseat of the vehicle. Both occupants were clear of warrants and advised to take their activities to a more appropriate location.

An officer responded to the 600 block of Second Avenue N.E. on a damage to property report. The victim stated that the suspect, known to her, smashed out the rear window of her vehicle and possibly punctured one of the tires. Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene and collected evidence. This incident is still under investigation.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue on a theft. The victim reported that the suspect, known to her, put several food items in her purse and then walked out of the store. The officer collected security camera footage and several other theft reports from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office involving the same suspect. Charges are pending attorney review.

Accidents:

The Osseo Police Department did not have any motor vehicle accidents during the month of August.