Area American Legion, Boy Scouts of America: Building character in youth, together

The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion is sponsoring the startup of a new boy scout troop.

Boy scouting is for boys and young men not yet 18, and who are at least 11 or have completed fifth grade (or who have earned the Arrow of Light award in Cub Scouting and are at least 10). In regular troop meetings and on campouts, Scouts learn basic leadership, self-government and citizenship. Active learning experiences include outdoor expeditions, community or religious service projects, and merit badges for boys mastering hobby and career skills. The goal is for Scouts to learn life lessons while having fun, and to adopt and live by meaningful personal standards as a cornerstone for success in life.

Boy Scouts provides young men with real-world leadership experiences, camping, outdoor adventures, service projects, and individual recognition. Boy Scouting is designed to take place in the outdoors. It’s outside that Scouts share responsibilities and learn to live with one another. It’s outside that skills and activities practiced at troop meetings come alive with purpose. Outside is the laboratory in which Boy Scouts gain self-esteem, leadership skills, and an appreciation for the world around them.

Boy Scouts travel to different places, from the mountains of New Mexico to the Florida Keys. Ride jet-skis, ATVs, horses, and climb 60-foot walls all at summer camp.

Boy Scouts plan their own advancement and progress at their own pace. Choose from 120 interests ranging from game development to wilderness survival. Experts in these fields are ready to provide fun, real-world experiences. A Scout is rewarded for each achievement which helps him gain self-confidence. Setting their own goals helps Boy Scouts grow in self-reliance.

The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion has set Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as official sign-up date. The post is located at 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo.