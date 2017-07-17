Sheriff Stanek attends national law enforcement conference

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek was sworn in as 2nd Vice President of the National Sheriffs’ Association during the annual conference in Reno, Nevada. Sheriff Stanek has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2013.

Members of the Major County Sheriffs’ of America also held their annual summer meeting and elections in Reno. Sheriff Stanek was re-elected to Vice President of Homeland Security. Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek and other sheriffs from the NSA Board of Directors being sworn in at the National Sheriffs’ Association conference.

“I am honored to represent the Sheriffs of Minnesota and the entire country in both organizations. Ensuring that Sheriffs around the nation have a voice in the national public safety conversation is vital to the success of law enforcement as we continue to adapt to changing needs for service,” said Sheriff Rich Stanek. “Working alongside accomplished law enforcement professionals from around the country allows me to share our best practices and policy objectives while bringing back new ideas that will enhance the services we provide the residents of Hennepin County.”

During the conference, Sheriffs met to train on and discuss strategies for responding to the opioid crisis, jail mental health, and immigration.

Sheriff Stanek spoke with sheriffs and their staff about several topics in which he has been a national leader. Topics ranging from jail mental health reform, including the Sheriff’s Office One-Day Snapshot Study that looked at the percentage of inmates who suffer from mental illness, the Sheriff’s Office serving as one of 15 test sites for the President’s Taskforce on 21st Century Policing, and FirstNet, a nationwide broadband network for public safety.

The NSA conference was hosted this year by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and took place from June 23 to 28.