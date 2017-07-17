Kristin Kingsbury joins Maple Grove business

Maple Grove law firm Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. has announced that attorney Kristin L. Kingsbury has joined the firm. Kingsbury will be a member of the firm’s Litigation Department, representing businesses and individuals in a wide variety of matters involving commercial disputes, construction law, land use, environmental regulation, Uniform Commercial Code, employment law, franchise, and real estate.

She has extensive litigation experience in both state and federal courts and has successfully litigated matters in several states throughout the U.S. including Minnesota, Rhode Island, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kansas.

Kingsbury has also helped clients on land-use permitting, real estate, and environmental review matters before cities, townships and other regulatory agencies in several jurisdictions including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and New Mexico.

She has been selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, 2012-2015 and in their Top Women Attorneys list, 2014-2016. Kingsbury is licensed to practice in all Minnesota state and federal courts, Wisconsin state courts, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, as well as the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kingsbury received her J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law where she was a member of the William Mitchell Law Review and served as an assistant editor. She also participated on the Rosalie E. Wahl Moot Court Competition and argued before the Minnesota Court of Appeals during her work with the Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners (LAMP). Kingsbury received a Master’s in Music from Colorado State University, graduating at the top of her class, and a B.A., magna cum laude, from St. Olaf College.