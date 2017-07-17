Dr. Holmgren joins Park Dental Maple Grove

Janna Holmgren, DDS recently joined Park Dental Maple Grove. The dental office is located across Maple Grove Parkway from the Maple Grove Hospital Campus.

Dr. Holmgren is new to Park Dental as of July. She earned her doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Before that, she earned her associate of science in dental hygiene from Argosy University. Dr. Holmgren practices all aspects of general dentistry.

“I chose a career in dentistry because of my passion for working with others to achieve better health, while using my fine motor skills to provide personalized, quality dental care,” said Dr. Holmgren. “I value the comfort of my patients in and out of the dental chair as well as their long-term oral health goals.”