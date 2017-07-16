Red Devils continue up-and-down season with pair of wins

Rogers returned from the Independence Day break with a pair of wins, defeating Albertville 4-2 on Friday and Elk River 7-2 on Sunday.

Nick Dinkel had three hits for Rogers in their 4-2 win over the Albertville Villains.

BJ Jenney pitched seven solid innings, giving up two runs. Both runs came early for the Villains, and the offense picked up their pitcher, scoring three in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.

Brayan Lee Santiago-Martinez had two RBI.

ELK RIVER

A 7-2 win over the Wood Ducks followed on Sunday afternoon, fueled by an early offensive surge and six efficient innings from John Brand.

Tied 1-1 after the first inning, the Red Devils struck for five runs in the second and added another in the fourth. Drew Sagehorn had two RBI and Brayan Lee Santiago-Martinez drove in two more.

Isiah Harken walked three times for the Red Devils.

Rogers played at St. Michael on Wednesday night. They play Ramsey on Friday and Monticello on Sunday.