OMNI Doing invites community to volunteer

OMNI Doing Co is the community outreach arm of OMNI Brewing Company located in Maple Grove. The organization’s mission is to do good things for those in need, one cause at time.

What is a doing company?

It is a pack of doers that offers aid and helping hands to those in need. These volunteers come together regularly doing good and sharing joy with all they encounter.

This summer they are helping to raise funds for the Jimmy C. Jensen Scholarship fund through OMNI’s Summer Concert series. All the proceeds from every Summer Concert Series t-shirt that is sold assists at-risk youth in the local community have rent instruments and music lessons at Spark Music.

Upcoming concerts in the series include: Saving Vinyl City on July 14, H Rose and the Nomads on July 21, Brian Laidlaw and the Family Trade on July 28, Good Morning Bedlam on Aug. 4 and Marah in the Mainsail on Aug. 11.

Recently OMNI has worked with No Dogs Left Behind to find forever homes for rescue dogs. They have also encourage residents to donate a pint of blood with the Red Cross to help save lives of neighbors in the local area and across the state. People can be on the look out for them alongside the side of the road cleaning up the streets as they Adopted a Highway along Dunkirk in Maple Grove.

If anyone is interested in learning more or sign up to help volunteer at future opportunities, they can go to www.omnibrewing.com. #Doersdonthibernate