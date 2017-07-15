Bunce Backyard Productions will never grow up

Come and watch a free performance of ‘Peter Pan’ in Dayton

Bunce Backyard Productions, a musical theater company from Maple Grove, is “Celebrating 10 Years of Backyard Theater Magic” with the outdoor musical “Peter Pan” in the Bogle backyard this summer. Located in Dayton, the Bogle home is just off Fernbrook and 114th, near Dehn’s Country Manor and Sundance Golf.

“Peter Pan” is directed by Sharayah Bunce of Maple Grove, with music direction by Marina Fisher of Roseville, both graduates of University of Northwestern – St. Paul, in theater and music education respectively. The production includes a live orchestra and a cast of 70 performers. The following are residents are in the production: Maple Grove residents Wyatt Bjugstad, Leighton Bimberg, Greg Bunce, Lauren Dahl, Josie Dopp, Kelsey and Makayla Elkins, Elsie Erickson, Julie Humphrey, Claire and Juliet Kalscheuer, Elise and Lizabeth Lehrkamp, Emma and Grace Lowe, Caroline Lyngen, Mary McGinty, Maggie Miller, Alice Ottenstroer, Mary Ana and Grace Marie Plotts, Abigail Rynders, Anja Thornton, Krista Walcher, and Mateo Wegner; Corcoran resident Nate Stevens; Osseo resident Grace Halme; Dayton residents Katie Bogle, Kate, Lily and Taylor England, and Todd and Ian Handeland; and Champlin residents Rose Eerdmans, Allison Kuehn, Bella Lewis, Sophia Morri, and Abigail Thomas. Bunce Backyard Productions is presented “Peter Pan” as this summer’s musical production. This is the organization’s 10th year. Performances will be July 20 to 22, and 24 to 26 in Dayton.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, this Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world for 60 years.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce warrior tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Featuring the iconic songs, “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Never Never Land,” and a rousing story full of magic, warmth and adventure, “Peter Pan” is the perfect show for the child in all of us… who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

Performances of “Peter Pan” will be July 20 to 22, and 24 to 26, each night at 7 p.m. The Bogle backyard is located at 11350 Dallas Lane N. in Dayton.

There is free admission. Arrive early for parking and seating. Be sure to bring an outdoor chair or blanket for seating and mosquito repellent.

Bring cash for donations or concessions. Also, bring food donations for CROSS Food Shelf.

Check the website for more information and rain date/updates. Production details can be found at www.buncebackyard.com. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

Bunce Backyard Productions started when the Bunce family of Maple Grove decided to perform “Oliver” in their backyard, along with neighbors and friends, in the summer of 2007. They have since performed “Beauty and the Beast” (2008), “Fiddler on the Roof” (2009), “Into the Woods” (2010), hosted Theater for the Thirsty’s Kingdom Tale (2011), and their final backyard performance of “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” (2012) played to a record crowd of almost 900 in one evening.

In 2013, they performed “Godspell” at the Maple Grove Town Green, and in 2014, 2015 and 2016 performed “Tarzan,” “Children of Eden” and “Seussical” in the Bogle backyard. Their goal is to present a free family-friendly show each summer that brings hope and inspiration to the community, as well as to raise funds for local charitable organizations and food for CROSS Food Shelf. Bunce Backyard Productions became a non-profit 501c3 organization in 2012.

Also in 2016, they produced their first touring show of “Gloria!” — a story about a woman’s search for meaning and a journey into the lives of people who find their answers through faith in God, and they offered this show to churches and other venues in the Twin Cities area. In the winter/spring of 2018, they hope to bring back the touring production of “Gloria!” Check the website for more information or contact them at [email protected] if nterested in booking this production or hearing about auditions.

“Peter Pan” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI