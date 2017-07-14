Osseo Police accepting registrations for Night to Unite parties

Join neighbors across Osseo Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the annual Night to Unite in Osseo and across Minnesota. Sponsored by the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, AAA, and local law enforcement agencies, Night to Unite celebrates and strengthens neighborhood and community partnerships.

Night to Unite is designed to get to know one another in the neighborhood, build neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together, and bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts.

Every year, there are hundreds of crimes that can be prevented, just by looking out for neighborhoods and each other. And Night to Unite is the place to start building those relationships. It is an opportunity for neighborhoods and communities to band together, enjoy a summer evening and get to know who belongs in their neighborhoods.

Last year, Osseo had a total of 10 registered parties and all were unique. Residents had parties ranging from ice cream socials, barbeques, child bounce houses, dessert pot-lucks and other fun activities. Each registered party was visited by members of the Osseo Police Department, Osseo Fire Department and city staff. These visits gave children the opportunity to see fire trucks and police cars up close, and for children and adults alike to talk with police officers and fire fighters who serve the city. It is also an opportunity to express any concerns that may be occurring in a neighborhood.

If anyone is interested in coordinating a party, registration forms can be picked up at the Osseo Police Department or at Osseo City Hall. Also feel free to go to the city of Osseo website at www.discoverosseo.com. There people will find a registration form that can be filled out and returned to the Osseo Police Department. Registration forms are due Tuesday, July 25.

People can also contact Officer Mortinson at 763-424-5444 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]