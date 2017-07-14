Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 18, 2017 through July 1, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, June 18

7700 block of Niagara Lane — There was a report of a Facebook account hacked, harassing remarks made.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a person walking around and looking inside a vehicle. Officer made contact, owner of vehicle was trying to locate the key.

12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a person who left the store with unpaid merchandise. Officer responded. Charles O’Neal was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.

12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a person swearing and behaving obnoxiously. The party left before officer’s arrival.

Terranzo Foster, 35, of Maple Grove was cited for obstructing the legal process, warrant arrest and domestic on the 10700 block of Pilgrim Lane N.

Geomarrio Henderson, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 10700 block of Pilgrim Lane N.

Tony Winslow, 38, of Maplewood was cited for harrassment/stalking, trespassing and first degree burglary on the 17500 block of 96th Ave. N.

Thomas Knapper, 47, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault.

Monday, June 19

101st Ave. and Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of ducklings stuck in a storm drain. Officers responded and were able to get them all out and safely relocated.

10700 block of 95th Place — There was a report of a rabbit stuck in a badminton net in backyard. Officer responded and was able to untangle the animal which ran off without injury.

7800 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of female lying in the parking lot. Officer responded and found she was intoxicated. She was released to a sober party.

Jerry Evangelist, 44, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 11800 block of Red Fox Drive N.

Juah White, 40, of Brooklyn Park was cited for shoplifting on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Tuesday, June 20

9000 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of license plates stolen from a vehicle. Police later recovered them on a stolen vehicle in another city.

12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of juveniles skateboarding on basketball courts. Officer responded and parties were trespassed.

12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a window broken on a vehicle in the parking lot of a business and backpack with contents stolen.

8000 block of Main St. — There was a report of a person fishing. Officer made contact, informed person of the ordinance, who cooperatively left.

Angela Martini, 40, of Maplewood was cited for shoplifting and possession of shoplifting gear on the 13600 block of Grove Drive N.

Alexander Goetzke, 22, of North Oaks was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 8000 block of Main St. N.

Wednesday, June 21

10700 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of gasoline siphoned out of vehicles at a business.

16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a possible abandoned vehicle at a business. Officer found person sleeping in back without funds for gas. Assisted in getting individual to destination.

11900 block of Central Parkway — There was a report of a person having difficulty breathing. Officer responded and administered oxygen until ambulance arrived for transport to the hospital.

Thursday, June 22

Arbor Lakes Parkway & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of construction noise after hours. Officer made contact and advised workers of ordinance.

13700 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of golf equipment stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

16500 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a possible stroke victim. Officer administered oxygen until ambulance arrived to transport victim to the hospital for further care.

16400 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a male lying in the grass outside a business. Officer responded and found intoxicated person unable to care for self. The person was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Ryan Luksavage, 25, of St. Louis Park was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 6900 block of Crest Drive N.

Alan Garcia, 23, of Brooklyn Park was cited for criminal damage to property and theft on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Friday, June 23

9300 block of Kimberly Lane — There was a report of golf clubs stolen from a garage.

6500 block of Juneau Lane — There was a report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle.

9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of a male saying suspicious things to two boys at a business. The party was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Mackenzie Lorence, 22, of Maple Grove was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession or selling a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 93rd Place and Jewel Lane N.

Saturday, June 24

8900 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of damage to property where a house was spray-painted.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of individuals who grabbed merchandise, ran out of business, and drove off in a vehicle.

11800 block of 97th Ave. — There was a report of property damage to a vehicle in a driveway where windows had been broken. No items taken.

Breonna Vaughn, 22, of St. Cloud was cited for terroristic threats, fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave. N.

Dejah Teetzel-Sheppard, 20, of Minneapolis was cited for driving after revocation, multiple no insurance and improper display of original plate on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave. N.

Michael Scheidnes, 40, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Sunday, June 25

99th Ave. & Monticello Lane — There was a report of a slumper in a vehicle. Officer made contact and found it was a paper delivery person who was taking a quick nap.

16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a person parked in a handicap spot asking passersby for gas money. Officer made contact and found party’s license was canceled. He said he would call his family for a ride.

10300 block of 97th Place — There was a report of a possible fight. Officer responded and found that a group of teens had come to a party and harassed a guest which started an argument. Individuals had left and no charges.

Mariah Czech, 21, of Andover was cited for careless driving, semaphore violation and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main Street N.

Monday, June 26

12800 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of a taxi no pay. Two parties stated they would run into their home to retrieve money but failed to return. Driver was not able to confirm correct address with officer.

9100 block of Goldenrod Lane — There was a report of pool cues and case stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a male at ex-girlfriend’s place of employment harassing her. Officer responded and spoke with management who will address the situation.

Ryan Kyostia, 30, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree possession of amphetamine and driving after cancellation.

Tuesday, June 27

9900 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of three individuals who rang doorbell and left. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the parties.

11500 block of 88th Ave. — There was a report of a party experiencing chest pain. Officer responded and provided oxygen until ambulance arrived and transported person to the hospital for further care.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of two purses stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.

Dmitriy Tur, 26, of Maple Grove was cited for second degree assault and domestic assault on the 8300 block of Goldenrod Lane N.

Wednesday, June 28

8700 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of a freshly painted home being egged.

16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a person in a tent along fence line. Officer responded and advised party of tent ordinance and resources to contact.

12600 block of 88th Place — There was a report of loud yelling outdoors. Officer responded and found it was a group of kids on deck of home playing music and talking. They were cooperative and complied with noise ordinance.

Nicholas Lane, 25, of Osseo was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, careless driving and speeding.

Thursday, June 29

11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a person leaving a hotel without paying.

9200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of two rings stolen from a home.

10000 block of 104th Ave. — There was a report of fireworks going off. Contact made with party who was cooperative.

Tiffany St. Martin, 28, of Cambridge for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine at Hwy. 610 and Zachary Lane N.

Vernon Williams, 29, of Minneapolis was cited for obstructing the legal process and domestic abuse on the 17500 block of 96th Ave. N.

Friday, June 30

11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of an unconscious party due to an accidental inhalation of chemicals. Officer responded and administered oxygen until ambulance transported person to the hospital for further care.

15800 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of an unattended dog locked in car at a business. Officer responded and made contact with owner who stated it was a brief stop. The animal was not in distress. No further action needed.

6800 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a front of a home with occupants who appeared impaired. The car was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Charleston Moore, 28, of Bemidji was cited for third degree criminal damage to property at the Elm Creek rest area along I-94.

Thomas Goff, 71, of Crystal was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, third degree DUI and careless driving at Bass Lake Road and Lawndale Lane N.

Saturday, July 1

12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There report of a loud group of people arguing in a lobby. Officer arrived and made contact with parties who dispersed to their rooms after being advised of possible eviction if not cooperative.

7700 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of theft of trailer parked near a home. No suspects.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting from a retail store where individual concealed unpaid merchandise and left. Officer responded and suspect was cited and trespassed from business.

10300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a dog continuously barking. Officer made contact with owner who was given warning regarding ordinance.

Deandrea Johnson, 25, of Brooklyn Center was cited for fifth degree selling marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and driving after revocation at Hemlock Lane and I-694.

Bennie Stroud, 38, of St. Paul was cited for domestic abuse-violation of order of protection on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Other

During this time period there were 54 property damage traffic accidents and nine property damage injury traffic accidents.