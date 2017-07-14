Hamel baseball team looks back and ahead at hall of fame induction

Hamel baseball players attending the hall of fame induction from the 1987 and 1997 state Class B championship teams included from left, Tim Flemming, Tim Blanchard, Mark Weber, Tom Steinbach, Rod Enerson, Ron Van Krevelen, Sonny Hilyar, Shaun Doherty, Steve Handly, Mike Pavelka, Mike Hoppe, Joe Munson, Dan VanDehey, Randy Moselle, Steve Hoel, Jeff Janzen and Alex Bauer. (Submitted photo by Seth Finck)

The Hamel Hawks amateur baseball team celebrated its history Sunday while proclaiming there is a promising future that had been in question.

The third team hall of fame induction ceremony welcomed 11 members, plus honored the two state Class B championship teams from 20 and 30 years ago.

Inductees included John Snowberg, Gary Brakke, Ron Roy, Steve “Woody” Saeugling, Eric “Rooster” Michelson, Alex Bauer, Daniel Van Dehey, Ron Van Krevelen, Brian Hartmann, Sonny Hilyar and Tim Flemming.

Following the ceremony, fans were treated to a 6-3 victory over the Bird Island Bulldogs that came into the game with a 19-3 record as a Class C team.

The offense was paced by Nick DeVos and Aaron Pietsch collecting three hits each, while Clayton Bodine and Jake Marsh both had two hits. Jake Marsh blasted a 2-run home run in eight and Andy Williamson pitched five innings to earn the win.

The picture was not so rosy prior to this season when the team considered disbanding. A shortage of players had mainly to do with the amount of travel needed when Hamel was a Class B team playing league teams like Monticello.

A possible solution was for the program to move from Class B to Class A and compete in the Riverview league involving closer cities such as Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Edina, Chaska, Bloomington and Northwest Orioles.

“In order to save baseball in Hamel we had to move up to Class A this year,” said assistant coach Greg DeVos. “The state has a rule where if your league is based south of the 494 boundary you must play in class A. Now we are again getting players from Wayzata and Minnetonka.”

This year’s Hamel team has 15 new players, producing a 7-10 record competing primarily against Class A teams. Most of the players are Wayzata High School grads from Plymouth, Wayzata and Hopkins, including three Medina residents, two Rockford grads (Aaron Pietsch and Kyle Bode) and a pitcher from Illinois who attends Bethel College.

Leading hitters are left fielder Collin Coats (.435), shortstop Nick DeVos (.423), Pietsch at first base (.379) and third baseman Clayton Bodine (.368). Bode from Rockford is the top pitcher with a 3-3 record and 3.3 earned run average.

Players attending the hall of fame induction from the 1987 and 1997 state Class B championship teams included Tim Flemming, Tim Blanchard, Mark Weber, Tom Steinbach, Rod Enerson, Ron Van Krevelen, Sonny Hilyar, Shaun Doherty, Steve Handly, Mike Pavelka, Mike Hoppe, Joe Munson, Dan VanDehey, Randy Moselle, Steve Hoel, Jeff Janzen and Alex Bauer.

Hamel’s long wait for a state championship ended in 1987 when a team including some former professional and University of Minnesota players defeated St Cloud 10-8, sparked by a dramatic eighth inning grand slam home run by Rod Schaefer.

“The title wasn’t easy because we had to beat a very tough Cold Spring team 7-6 just to get into the state tournament,” recalls Mark Weber, a Hamel catcher who played at the U of M. “It didn’t get any easier as we got smoked by Arlington 13-0 and had to fight our way back through the losers bracket to win.” Pictured from left between Hamel town team coaches Greg DeVos (left) and Tim Flemming (right) are hall of fame inductees Sonny Hilyar, Brian Hartman, Ron Van Krevelen, Daniel Van Dehey, Alex Bauer, Erik Michelson, Steve Saeugling, Ronnie Roy, Gary Brakke and John Snowberg, Flemming was also inducted. (Submitted photo by Seth Finck)

Weber adds how the heart-stopping final was preceded by exciting 1-run wins against Arlington 7-6 and Bemidji 3-2. An Arlington player was called out for missing a base in the last inning to seal that win.

“We were a bunch of bashers hitting 115 home runs during the year with solid pitchers who would eat up innings,” notes Weber, who is the General Manager for ECM Publishers, Inc. “I hit .361 that year, which was only good enough for fourth best on the team. That’s how good we were. Because of our success we played with packed stands wherever we went. We were glad to back up our reputation with Hamel’s first championship.”

The next 10 years were full of state tournament appearances for Hamel, but no titles until 1997. That team was also filled with ex-college and pro players and a handful of veterans from the 1987 team.

“The 1997 team was a real murderer’s row of sluggers,” recalls Flemming, who played second base on the team and has been a player or coach for 40 seasons. “Against Grand Rapids at state Alex Bauer and Brian Hartmann hit back-to-back home runs three times in the same game. Hartmann still holds the record with eight home runs during that championship playoff run.”

Flemming was inducted into the team hall of fame Sunday. He started as team bat boy as a 10-year-old. The Wayzata high grad would be Hamel’s leadoff batter for 20 straight seasons.

Van Dehey, Bauer and Van Krevelen played on Big 10 championship teams at the U of M. Michelson taught at Rockford from 1977 to 1984, serving as varsity baseball coach. Saeugling played shortstop for Hamel from 1971 to 1985, batting .310 for his career. He played on seven state tournament teams.

A team fundraiser is a night of professional wrestling in the parking lot of Inn Kahoot’s in Hamel, 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 22. The family friendly outdoor wrestling rumble includes a cage event at the end. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.