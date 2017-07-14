Dehmer’s Meats awarded ‘Best Bacon in State’

Dehmer’s Meats of St. Michael has the best bacon in the state, according to the judges at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair. Celebrating the achievement is owner Tony Dehmer, right, and son, Andy. Andy Dehmer, of “Andy’s State Fair Bacon” fame, hand crafted and smoked the award-winning bacon.

Dehmer’s Meats of St. Michael has the best bacon in the state, according to the judges at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair. Dehmer’s bacon beat out all others and took first-place, (Grand Champion). This first-place bacon is dry rubbed, with no water added, and hard wood smoked. The bacon is named Andy’s State Fair Bacon, after Andy, the owner’s son, who hand crafted and smoked the award-winning bacon.

Dehmer’s Meat Market also took second place, (Reserve Grand Champion), for their Pecan Bacon in the specialty bacon category. This bacon was hand crafted and smoked by Tony Dehmer, the owner of Dehmer’s Meats. The Pecan Bacon features a great smoked flavor mixed with a nice sweet tones.

Dehmer’s also hand crafts delicious sausage and jerky that bring home the awards. This year at the MAMP convention (Minnesota Association of Meat Processors), Dehmer’s Meats brought home six awards. Dehmer’s took Reserve Grand Champion, second place for their Raspberry Chipotle Bacon. Champion, third place, for their Honey Snack Stick, and Reserve Champion (Fourth Place) for their Tangy Summer Sausage, Sweet and Hot Summer Sausage, BBQ Pork Jerky, and Wieners (now called Reserve Champion Wieners).

Dehmer’s Meat Market has been a small-town quality meat market in St. Michael since 1924. It is four generations strong. The small meat market touts more than 100 varieties of sausages and brats, twelve flavors of snack sticks, eight flavors of jerky, six flavors of bacon and smoked salmon, and many more specialty items.