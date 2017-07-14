‘Aus-some’ Ride wins Hamel Rodeo, sets arena record

Tanner Aus, of Granite Falls, rode the J Bar J Rodeo horse Straight Jacket for 89 points for the win at last weekend’s Hamel Rodeo. He also set a new arena record with his score. (Photo by Dick Squire)

Tanner Aus lights up arena, one of 9 champs

It was a homecoming of sorts for Minnesotan Tanner Aus at the Hamel Rodeo this past weekend.

The bareback rider, ranked number two in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world standings, met up with a friend of his dad’s, and won a home-state rodeo.

Aus scored 89 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s horse Straight Jacket to set a new arena record at the Hamel Rodeo and win his event.

It was all at an arena that he came to as a kid.

When his dad, John Aus, was riding bareback horses, he brought his son to the Hamel Rodeo. And his dad is an old rodeo friend of Sparky Dreesen, the owner of J Bar J Rodeo.

Aus loved the chance to get on Straight Jacket, “It was great,” he said. “That horse is strong, and bucks hard, and some guys have trouble with him, and some guys score a lot of points on him. I felt him out, and he’s everything that a bareback rider dreams about. I was able to open up and he was a really fun horse to ride.”

Aus, who grew up in Granite Falls, Minnesota, but now lives with his wife Lonissa near Pennock, Minnesota, is having the best year of his pro rodeo career. He’s qualified for two Wrangler National Finals Rodeos (WNFR) in 2015 and 2016, the pinnacle of the pro rodeo world, and is headed for his third. The rodeo season ends on Sept. 30, so it’s a marathon between now and then, to stay in the top 15 in world standings. “There’s a big push for the Fourth of July (run), but the truth is, you can go to as many rodeos in August as in July. We’ve just got to stay focused and stay healthy and keep chopping away,” he said.

His eight-second trip aboard Straight Jacket, a two-time WNFR bucking horse, was one for the record books and the memories, especially at a home-state rodeo. “That’s a rodeo near and dear to my heart,” he said. “To have a world class bucking horse in your back yard, it’s a pretty cool thing.”

The previous bareback riding record was 87 points, set by Joe Gunderson in 2007, Kyle Brennecke in 2013, and Casey Breuer in 2016.

MINNESOTAN WINS ROPING TITLE

Another Minnesotan took home a Hamel Rodeo title. Shakopee’s Jody Green won the tie-down roping with a time of 8.7 seconds.

The Oklahoma native moved to Minnesota six years ago, when he met his wife, Kassie, a barrel racer who also competed in Hamel. Green won the Hamel Rodeo title in 2013 and second place in 2014.

BULL RIDING CHAMP

The 2017 bull riding title went to Oklahoma cowboy Guthrie Murray.

Murray, of Miami, Okla., scored 88.5 points on the J Bar J Rodeo bull Maverick, with a ride that went by in a flash. The ride “just happened,” he said. “The bull went to the left, and I lost track of (his movements), about halfway through there. I felt like he had me bucked off that whole ride. He was a good bull. He was so good, I never felt like I had a good seat or a good hold of him.”

The 25-year-old cowboy is ranked 17th in PRCA world standings. The top 15 qualify for the WNFR in December, and being on the cusp can be stressful. “It’s kind of nerve wracking, to be on the edge,” he said. “Normally this year, I’m way down low (in the standings), trying to catch up.”

He’ll compete at as many rodeos as he can, between now and the end of the rodeo year. “I don’t want to miss (the WNFR) by lack of not going. As many rodeos as I can get in there, and stay healthy, I’m going to try and keep going.”

Murray’s granddad, Gale Bachman (his mother Latisha Henderson’s dad), rode bulls in the 1960s and ‘70s. One of Murray’s first phone calls home, after his wife Tess, was to his granddad. “He’s all excited,” Murray said.

OTHER CHAMPS

Other 2017 champions at the rodeo, which paid out over $100,000, are team ropers Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona and Cory Petska of Marana, Arizona (8.8 on two head); steer wrestler Ben Kilburg of LaMotte, Iowa (3.7 seconds); saddle bronc riding co-champions Wyatt Casper of Pampa, Texas and Leon Fountain of Socorro, New Mexico (86 points each), and barrel racer Laura Kennedy of Quitman, Arkansas (15.59 seconds). The permit bull riding champion is Jack Landgraf of Georgetown, Texas (75 points)

The Hamel Rodeo is a fund raiser for five area non-profit organizations, and in its 37 years, has raised $1.8 million for those groups. The 2018 rodeo will be July 5 to 8. For more information, visit the website at HamelRodeo.org.

___

Ruth Nicolaus is a writer who covers rodeos all over the United States and can be reached at [email protected]