School Board – ANOKA-HENNEPIN

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILINGS FOR OFFICE
The candidate filing period will be open between Tuesday, August 1, 2017, and Tuesday, August 15, 2017, during office hours. All candidate filings must be received by Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 5:00 PM. With the exception of the last day of candidate filing when our office is open until 5:00 p.m., our regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Candidate filings for the following offices are to be filed at Anoka County Elections, Anoka County Government Center, 325 E Main St W130, Anoka, MN, 55303.
School Board Member of Sub-district Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Sub-district 3, 4, 6
Cynthia Reichert, Clerk of Election
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
The Press
July 13, 2017
707899