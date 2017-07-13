School Board – ANOKA-HENNEPIN

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011

NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILINGS FOR OFFICE

The candidate filing period will be open between Tuesday, August 1, 2017, and Tuesday, August 15, 2017, during office hours. All candidate filings must be received by Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 5:00 PM. With the exception of the last day of candidate filing when our office is open until 5:00 p.m., our regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Candidate filings for the following offices are to be filed at Anoka County Elections, Anoka County Government Center, 325 E Main St W130, Anoka, MN, 55303.

School Board Member of Sub-district Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Sub-district 3, 4, 6

Cynthia Reichert, Clerk of Election

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

The Press

July 13, 2017

707899