Osseo Legion 9 enjoying good summer

A very successful season is moving by really fast for the Osseo Legion baseball team. As of July 7, Osseo’s overall team record is 14-7.

The Orioles have participated in three tournaments, finishing second in the St. Louis Park Tournament and the Delano 4th of July Tournament. Post 172 also participated in the Gopher Classic Tournament in Edina. John Bezdicek of Osseo Legion Post 172 delivers a pitch against Maple Grove. Bezdicek threw a three-hit shutout for the win. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

In the North Hennepin League, the Orioles are currently 6-4, with two games remaining against St. Michael and Champlin. Osseo’s two key wins this season have been over Maple Grove, Edina, Hopkins, and Blaine.

“Our team has had a lot of key contributors in several different ways,” Osseo coach Ben Johnson said. “John Bezdicek and Matt Bezdicek have been our leaders on the mound and combine for a 9-2 record. Adam Lanners, Jake Contreras, Eric Lyons and the Bezdicek’s have been some of our key contributors at the plate. Tim Lavin and Ethan Lorentzen have shown great leadership for our team on the defensive end. We have had a lot of players step up and have made strides to become a competitive team on a consistent basis.” Osseo’s Jake Contreras connects for a two-run double in the win over Maple Grove. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The highlight win this season was the 3-0 win over Maple Grove July 6.

John Bezdicek threw a complete-game three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. He out-dueled Maple Grove’s Gopher signee Bubba Horton for the win.

Offensively, a big two-out double by Contreras provided the first two runs of the game, and that proved to be all Bezdicek would need.

“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be a competitive game, with two great pitchers on the mound,” Johnson said. “That was something that was very evident after the first inning and remained a pitchers’ battle until the final out was recorded.”

Osseo beings sub-state play from Wednesday, July 19 through July 23.

