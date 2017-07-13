Osseo High hosts summer volleyball fun

Osseo High coaches and players and participants in the 2017 Osseo High Summer Volleyball Camp all had a grand time. (Photo courtesy of Osseo High volleyball)

By Bob San

[email protected]

About 50 young players learned and enjoyed the game of volleyball at the annual Osseo High Summer Volleyball Camp June 26 to 28.

“We had a great week of volleyball camp,” Osseo High volleyball coach Mandi Burian said. “We had a session of 20 sixth to eighth graders and another session of 30 kindergarten to fifth grade. We had a fun week of playing games, learning volleyball, and having some fun. The campers’ favorite part may have been the Popsicles.” Osseo High volleyball head coach Mandi Burian (middle back row in dark shirt) and her players hosted this group of kindergarteners to fifth graders at the Osseo High Summer Volleyball Camp. (Photo courtesy of Osseo High volleyball)

During the camps, the aspiring spikers received pointers from Osseo High coaches and members of the high school teams.

“It is a great opportunity for my high school girls to help teach younger ones some volleyball,” Burian said.

