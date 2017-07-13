Osseo High hosts summer volleyball fun

By Bob San
About 50 young players learned and enjoyed the game of volleyball at the annual Osseo High Summer Volleyball Camp June 26 to 28.
“We had a great week of volleyball camp,” Osseo High volleyball coach Mandi Burian said. “We had a session of 20 sixth to eighth graders and another session of 30 kindergarten to fifth grade. We had a fun week of playing games, learning volleyball, and having some fun. The campers’ favorite part may have been the Popsicles.”
During the camps, the aspiring spikers received pointers from Osseo High coaches and members of the high school teams.
“It is a great opportunity for my high school girls to help teach younger ones some volleyball,” Burian said.
