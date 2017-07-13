Osseo approves Lions Roar celebration, associated street closures

At its Monday, July 10, meeting, the Osseo City Council approved the upcoming Osseo Lions Roar festivities that will be happening in September.

The council also considered renewing agreements with the state for the police department, and accepted the termination of several firefighters.

LIONS ROAR

The council approved the 41st Annual Osseo Lions Roar celebration set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, including street closures and waiving the Gateway Sign permit fee.

Osseo Lion President and Lions Roar co-chair Diane Nokk said, “Not much is changing from last year.”

One change is that this year activities will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. Another change will that parents with alcohol will be allowed in the inflatables area.

Nokk added there is also no raffle drawing this year.

The 41st Lions Roar will include food, alcohol, inflatable ride and games, Craft and Vendor Pop Up sale, and bands Friday and Saturday.

The Osseo Lions Roar Parade will be Sept. 9 at noon. The car show will immediately follow the parade and be located along Central Avenue until 6 p.m.

Also on Saturday, there will be a Bean Bag Toss Tournament, Pizza Pie Eating Contest, 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk, bingo and more.

The Osseo Lions Club will also be making arrangements with the Osseo Police Department for police services during the event.

POLICE AGREEMENTS

In other matters, the council heard from Police Chief Shane Mikkelson that his department has been in the Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Services Amendment with the state for years.

“The city’s been in agreement with the state, so that we can actually do our job,” Chief Mikkelson said. “Running names, criminal histories, using the DVS website so we can look up driver’s license.”

He said the court services agreement allows the department to utilize certain features of the criminal justice data communications network of the state, Department of Public Safety and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In 2012, all law enforcement agencies and prosecutors changed from paper citations and complaints to eCharging, a service which is now covered by the Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment Agreement.

Every five years the agreements need to be renewed.

“The fees [for this] are actually paid through Hennepin County since they control most of that access for us,” Chief Mikkelson said. “We pay a fee every month, that hasn’t changed for years.”

The council then renewed the state Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to CJDN Subscriber Agreement, and adopt the resolution authorizing such action.

fire department actions

Also during the meeting, the council accepted the terminations of three firefighters.

Paul Liebenow was terminated due to: living and work outside of seven minute response time required by the department, and inability to attend department trainings and meetings, as well as response to incidents.

Adam Spillers was terminated for the following reasons: lack of participation in department trainings/meetings and incident responses, and failure to meet department certification requirements during probationary period.

Derek Wills was terminated due to: lack of participation in department trainings/meetings and incident responses, and due to lack of participation and no longer certified to respond to medical and/or fire incidents.

All three firefighters were terminated with an effective date of July 1.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighters Aaron Anderson and Aaron Groven. Anderson had a change in work requirements and Groven moved to another city.

ACCEPTED the 2017 Step To It challenge Most Engaged Community Award from Anne Nelson with Hennepin County Public Health.

