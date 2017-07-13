Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

11601 Lakeland Dr.,

Maple Grove, MN 55369-3673

July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Maple Grove 08312: 11601 Lakeland Dr., Maple Grove, MN 55369-3673. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1114-Whittet, Michael

2118-Heun, David

2223-Christenson, Scott

2301-Johnson, Tyler

3208-Lehman, Christian

3237-Hallin, Sonya

3605-Whiteis, Eric

3619-Gehrmann, Carole

Published in

The Press

July 13, 20, 2017

707554