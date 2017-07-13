Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
11601 Lakeland Dr.,
Maple Grove, MN 55369-3673
July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Maple Grove 08312: 11601 Lakeland Dr., Maple Grove, MN 55369-3673. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1114-Whittet, Michael
2118-Heun, David
2223-Christenson, Scott
2301-Johnson, Tyler
3208-Lehman, Christian
3237-Hallin, Sonya
3605-Whiteis, Eric
3619-Gehrmann, Carole
Published in
The Press
July 13, 20, 2017
707554