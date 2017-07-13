Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Vacation of Easements for Lennar Ravinia 7th Addition

Notice is hereby given that the Corcoran City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 8200 County Road 116, on July 27, 2017 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by Lennar to vacate drainage/utility easements over Outlot C, Ravinia 4th Addition, located in the City of Corcoran, Section 36, Township 119, Range 23, Hennepin County, Minnesota. New drainage and utility easements will be provided with the Ravinia 7th Addition plat.

All persons wishing to speak on this item will be heard. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting.

Dated: July 13, 2017

Mike Pritchard

Code Compliance Official

Published in the

Crow River News

July 13, 2017

709596