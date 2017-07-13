Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
Vacation of Easements for Lennar Ravinia 7th Addition
Notice is hereby given that the Corcoran City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 8200 County Road 116, on July 27, 2017 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by Lennar to vacate drainage/utility easements over Outlot C, Ravinia 4th Addition, located in the City of Corcoran, Section 36, Township 119, Range 23, Hennepin County, Minnesota. New drainage and utility easements will be provided with the Ravinia 7th Addition plat.
All persons wishing to speak on this item will be heard. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting.
Dated: July 13, 2017
Mike Pritchard
Code Compliance Official
Published in the
Crow River News
July 13, 2017
709596