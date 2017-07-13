Maple Grove Days just getting started

The Maple Grove Community Organization will continue with all kinds of events planned at the Maple Grove Days 2016 celebration, now through Sunday, July 16.

The annual Pierre Bottineau Parade will be Thursday, July 13, beginning at 6:10 p.m. Other events will continue throughout the weekend, including live music, a disc jockey in the evenings and the Saturday fireworks display. The Maple Grove Ambassador Miss Maple Grove Coronation will be Friday, July 14.

There will also be inflatable rides and activities for the kids and plenty of good food for everyone. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

The following are the rest of the events and activities planned Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16, during Maple Grove Days 2017:

FRIDAY EVENTS

Watch the Junior Golf Tournament at Three Rivers Eagle Lake Golf Course from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Check out the first annual outdoor 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Central Park.

Capture the Flag at Weaver Lake Park from 3 to 5 p.m. This free event is for youth ages 11 to 17.

The Diaper Derby will be at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove. Babies that crawl or walk and still wear diapers can participate.

The Kids’ Parade, starting at 7 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove, lets all kids decorate their bike, tricycles, wagon or themselves and join the parade. No motorized vehicles allowed.

The Maple Grove Ambassador Coronation will be at 7 p.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School. Tickets of $10 are available at the door, $2 off with a Maple Grove Days button.

There will be an Open Skate — “Cool Ray Skate,” from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at the Ice Arena. Cost is $6 for non-residents and $5 for residents. All skaters wearing sunglasses pay only $2. Music will be from the Beach Boys.

Friday Evening Children’s Entertainment will be Kidsdance by DJ Jay Diggs from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove. Bring a lawn chair.

The Friday Outdoor Movie will be “Trolls” at dusk at the Town Green band shell.

Gala in the Grove is free and will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. Join the newly crowned Maple Grove Ambassadors.

SATURDAY EVENTS

The 21st annual Jim Deane Memorial Rice Lake Run begins at 8 a.m. at Freedom Field 8585 Rice Lake Road. No day of registration. Come cheer on the runners.

The Town Green Entertainment includes: Zumba Workout from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (upper lawn area), Boot Camp Workout from 10 to 10:40 a.m. (upper lawn area), World TaeKwonDo Academy from 11 to 11:30 a.m. (stage), Jazzercise from 11 a.m. to noon (upper lawn area), Dancin’ On Broadway from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (stage), Maple Grove Square Dance Club from 1 to 3 p.m. (upper lawn area), Duct Tape Fashion Show from 1 to 1:30 p.m. (stage), Winner of the Teen Battle of Bands from 2 to 2:30 p.m. (stage), Emmanuel Live 3:20 to 3:50 p.m. (stage), Fam Jam from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. (stage), Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (stage) and the Castaways from 8:30 to 10 p.m. (stage).

Take part in the Sun Salutations Yoga event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the garden area of Central Park of Maple Grove. Bring a mat or beach towel for ground work.

The Maple Grove Days free shuttle bus will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from the Maple Grove Transit Station. There are four drop off locations: transit station, community center, big truck/car show and Main Street and Arbor Lakes Parkway.

Watch people geocaching from 9 a.m. to noon at the Three Rivers Park District Nature Center area, 15900 Weaver Lake Road.

Get an up-close look at the “Big Trucks,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the grassy area near Life Time Fitness.

A Kids Fun Run/Walk at Central Park of Maple Grove will be at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 5 to 12 can participate. Bring gently-used shoes to donate to people in need in Guyana, South America.

The Main Stage Entertainment includes: AlphaBits from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Good Time Willy from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Frozen T-shirt contest from 3 to 3:30 p.m., Georgia Clay from 4 to 6 p.m., and Jonah and the Whales from 7 to 10 p.m. All performances will be in the community center parking lot.

Family Yoga will be from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the garden at Central Park. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Children’s bingo will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lions Pavilion.

Make and Take Wood Project from Home Depot will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the southwest parking lot at the children’s tent. While supplies last.

There will be a Maple Grove Library Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library.

A “Top 10” Classic Car Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in front of Town Green.

The Cornhole (bean bag) Tournament takes place at 10 a.m. at the southwest community center parking lot.

The Business Expo runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center. There will be over 130 business and organization booths to stop and visit.

The Kids’ Room at the community center (room 124) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchase a slice of pie from π’s-R-us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the community center’s senior room.

The 10th annual Showcase Silent Auction will be at the community center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations accepted until 10 a.m. on July 15.

Children ages 3 to 10 years old can participate in Big Wheel races, Fish Casting contest, Tic Tac Toe, Plinko, Children’s Miniature Golf, Crazy Driver, Knock Down the Clown, Giraffe Bell Ringer, and Safari Ring Toss (8 years and younger). All are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the community center parking lot children’s tent.

Get together in the Maple Maze from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the indoor playground at the community center. Don’t forget socks. Cost is $2 for kids 1 to 12. Adult supervision is required.

There will be family fun inflatables and games in the community center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Charges vary. Remember to bring socks.

There will be a Ninja Warrior Challenge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the southwest area of the community center parking lot. People ages 4 to adult can take on the obstacle course. There is a fee.

A variety of vendors will be offering food and beverages including in the community center parking lot and on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Children’s Fishing Clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for children ages 5 to 12 at Weaver Lake Park, fishing pier, 8401 Dunkirk Lane.

The Maple Grove Lions Corn Feed is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the community center parking lot.

Pony rides will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the community center west parking lot. There is a fee per pony ride. There will also be a free petting zoo in the west parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Come and watch teams in the Puzzle Challenge event from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Phenow Pavilion in Central Park.

Children of all ages can snap together a model car from noon to 6 p.m. in the children’s tent in the community center’s southwest parking lot. There is a fee.

A Coin Hunt for 3- to 5-year-olds and 6- to 8-year olds will be at 1 p.m. at the community center volleyball courts.

Bingo will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion. Cost is .25 cents per card.

Look at team’s creations with the Keep a Boat a Float event at 3 p.m. at the outdoor pool at the Grove Cove Aquatic Center.

Watch the 10th annual Bed Race on Main Street along Main Street near the Government Center from 7 to 9 p.m.

The fireworks display will be launched from the peninsula on West Arbor Lake behind the community center at 10 p.m.

SUNDAY EVENTS

Take a look at the one-day volleyball tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the community center volleyball courts.

The annual Open Garden Tour will return in 2018.

There will be a Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society Museum Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. at the public works building, 9030 Forestview Lane. Check out displays and visit the country store exhibit.