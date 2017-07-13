Maple Grove Arts Center presents Main Street Art Fair

Over 50 artists will be represented at the Maple Grove’s Main Street Art Fair. The free art fair will be Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street, between Arbor Lakes Parkway and the cross street by Leann Chins and Panera Bread.

“This year will be no different than any other year,” said Lise Spence-Parsons, President of the Maple Grove Arts Center. ” The art fair has been presented during Maple Grove Days and will continue be held during Maple Grove Days.”

The only difference this year is that the Maple Grove Arts Center made the decision to fully manage the event because of the fluctuating Maple Grove Days dates from year-to-year. Holding the event on the same weekend each year will help retain artists and also open it up for new artists.

The Maple Grove Arts Center inherited the event from past art groups and the Maple Grove Community Organization was helpful in keeping the event going. The event was and always has been planned and presented by the arts groups. Non-artist volunteers are welcome to help.

This year’s event features live music with Saturday:

• 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is David Gerald Sutton

• 2:30 to 6 p.m. features local group Then & Now.

On Sunday:

• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is jazz guitarist Park Evens

• 2:30 to 4 p.m. is guitarist, Chuck Skajewski.

Also featured are local restaurant food stands and children’s art activities.

The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. “Our mission is to create relationships among artists and share in a fun and unique experience within the community in which they live and work. Providing the artists with useful tools to grow their name, bring awareness of the visual arts, and promote the Community’s unique art culture. We also seek to educate the public and provide them with quality art programming for their entertainment and enjoyment.”

For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.