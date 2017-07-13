Dayton Farmers Market now open in new location

By Megan Hopps

Dayton’s farmers market is now open in a new location and, Dayton Activity Center Coordinator Kandis Sethofner said, there’s much to look forward to.

The market opened Friday, July 7, and will be open every Friday thereafter until Sept. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Raintree Plaza just off the intersection of Dayton River Road and Balsam Lane. The vision of the farmers market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods.

Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial blooms.

Vendors that have signed up to participate so far are Ruter Farms, Yang Produce, Lori’s Laundry, Homemade Salsa, Tupperware, Maple Grove’s Great Harvest Bread Co., Beads etc., Aquarius Home Service and several arts and crafts vendors. Visitors can also stay cool with a complimentary water from Kinetico.

Sethofner hopes to plan several special event dates each Friday at the market.

To learn more about the farmer’s market, contact Dayton Activity Center Coordinator Kandis Sethofner at [email protected] or at 612-499-0929.

“I have gotten so much positive feedback from the residents,” she said. “I think this is something the community is really getting excited about.”