Faith

Calling all jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts

By

Puzzle Challenge event new to Maple Grove Days line up

CROSS Services will be hosting the Puzzle Challenge during Maple Grove Days this year. This is a new event, where a team of two to four players will work to be the fastest team to complete a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle.
All puzzle masters are asked to participate in this event. The puzzle will be provided by Puzzle Twist. This is a timed event.
The event will be Saturday, July 15, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove inside the Phenow Pavilion, 12000 Central Park Way.
Those interested can register their team at https://mgco.org/events/puzzle-challenge-new-event, at the Maple Grove Community Center, or the day of the event. Members of the team must be 12 years of age and older. The fee to participate is $25. There is a limit of 15 teams allowed to participate.
Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100) and second place ($50).