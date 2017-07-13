Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Intermediate District 287 is accepting sealed bids at the
District Service Center, 1820 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN for:
EDGEWOOD EDUCATION CENTER BID PACKAGE #1
Until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 27, 2017
Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.district287.org,
Departments, Finance, Bids & Requests for Proposal.
INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287
ANDREA CUENE, CLERK
Published in the
Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post, The Press
July 13, 20, 2017
708224
http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/07/708224-1.pdf