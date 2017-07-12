‘Their kindness blew us out of the water’

Champlin Park students rally to replace classmate’s treasured trampoline

By Megan Hopps

[email protected] The group, proud of their work, was happy to put a smile on Allie’s face and watch her enjoy her new trampoline.

Champlin Park High School junior Allie Blodgett lost her trampoline in the severe hail storm that struck the north metro in the early morning hours of June 11. And, when Allie and her mom, Debbie, got coffee with friend, Amy Lee, Allie told her the story.

“Allie couldn’t stop talking about how her trampoline got ruined in the storm,” Amy Lee said. So she went home and told her son, Sam Lee, the story. Champlin Park High School student Allie Blodgett lost her trampoline in the severe storm that hit the north metro on Sunday, June 11.

Allie’s parents bought her a trampoline for her birthday in April and set it up in May when the weather got warmer. A few short weeks later when it was destroyed, Allie was devastated, Debbie said.

The next morning Amy discovered Sam, also Allie’s classmate at Champlin Park High School, had created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $400 to buy Allie a new trampoline. He sent the link out on Twitter and in a matter of days, raised more than enough to pay for a new, netted trampoline for Allie.

“Allie and I went to elementary school together,” Sam said. “Her brother plays hockey like me so I see her at a lot of our games. Everyone in our class thinks of her as a little sister. She’s just always smiling.” Allie Blodgett, a student at Champlin Park High School, now has a new trampoline to enjoy thanks to her classmates.

So Sam and other Champlin Park athletes went to Allie’s house to set up the trampoline. There was even enough money leftover to buy stakes and cement blocks to secure the trampoline to ensure Allie’s trampoline would never be destroyed by another storm.

“I didn’t know Allie personally, but we all wanted to help,” said classmate Will Ellingson. “It was just a great experience to see how happy she was.” Champlin Park High School athletes take time out of their weekend to construct a new, netted trampoline for their classmate, Allie Blodgett.

Debbie said the whole experience was so humbling. “Their kindness just blew us out of the water,” she said. “There’s just too much bad news out there and to just share this story of kids that went out of their way to help their classmate is so inspirational. I’m just speechless.”

After the trampoline was set up, the students wanted Allie to be the first to jump on it and she’s been smiling ever since.

“Allie has always had a way of teaching everyone around her about what is important in life and has brought joy to her classrooms and school,” Sam said. “This is a small way for us to let her know how much we are grateful for her friendship. Now she’ll have a happy story to tell.”

