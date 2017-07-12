Community & People Life’s better at the (Elm Creek) beach Published July 12, 2017 at 2:35 pm By Megan Hopps Party at the beach! It was a hot, July day at Elm Creek beach Thursday, July 6. Area families raced minnows, explored a water bug zoo, discovered buried treasure and built sand castles. Live animals like a Blandings and painted turtle also made an appearance! Little ones played games, tried a beach obstacle course and even enjoyed a cool treat. Here, little ones learn about an aquatic ecosystem at the Elm Creek Beach Party. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Little ones enjoyed petting a painted turtle, at the Elm Creek beach party Thursday, July 6. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Participants also had the opportunity to hold leeches and learn more about their extraordinary jaws, which they actually have on both ends of their bodies. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Children captured tadpoles from the aquatic ecosystem and observed them under a magnifying glass. This little one gets a closer look at a water beetle with eggs on his back. Female water bugs lay eggs on male beetle’s backs. As the bugs grow they shed their exoskeleton. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)