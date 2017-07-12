Business KinderCare in Champlin celebrates grand re-opening Published July 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm By Megan Hopps Champlin’s KinderCare, located just off East Hayden Lake Road, celebrated its grand re-opening Monday, July 10. The learning center has been serving the Champlin community since 1995. With new management at a supportive team, the center refreshed the school and updated its learning programs. KinderCare is a four-star parent aware learning center and preschool and is accredited through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). KinderCare learning center serves children ages six weeks to 12 years. Present at the ribbon cutting were Mayor Ryan Karasek, Deputy City Administrator John Cox, KinderCare Center Director Jessica Bistodeau, Assistant Director Kimberley Studaker, Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce officials and other KinderCare officials. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)