Construction to begin at Champlin’s Mann Theater this month

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

On Monday, July 10, the Champlin City Council hosted a public hearing regarding an on-sale liquor license including Sunday sales for Mann Theater.

The Mann’s are investing $4 million to renovate the theater to include new reclining seats, online ticketing options, an expanded concession menu and liquor sales.

“We will bring you the finest luxury theater in the Twin Cities,” said Mann Theaters Inc. President Steve Mann. “We’re hoping to have the renovations completed before Christmas.”

The Mann’s anticipate construction to begin in two weeks. Mann said the theater will remain open during the renovations.

“We’ll be completing the project in phases,” he said. “We’ll start with the auditoriums and then complete the lobby renovations including the concession area and bar.”

The Mann’s are also installing the latest and greatest in sound and screen format — trademarked as XDX format.

“XDX is our trademark,” Mann said. “It’s our version of Imax experience. It includes large format screens and up to 58 separate channel speakers. Between the screen and the sound it’s a real experience.”

The Mann’s currently have samples of the new recliners in the lobby for patrons to try as well.

“It’s a superior chair to the one in Plymouth,” he said.

Councilor Jessica Tesdall asked what the theater plans to do to ensure minors are not consuming alcohol at the theater.

“Our first bar situation was at the Plymouth Theater,” Mann said. “Everyone is carded at the bar and you’re only allowed to buy two drinks per I.D. to take into any auditorium.”

The Mann’s were the first theater in the Twin Cities that were allowed to sell alcohol to patrons to bring into any auditorium.

“The analogy that we brought before the Plymouth City Council at that time was that it was no different then if you go to the Xcel to enjoy a concert, or to a football or baseball game, the state fair. You’ve got minors and adults all mixed together.”

Mann said that their staff is very strict and that they have a zero tolerance policy in place. “We haven’t had any problems,” he said. “We’ve found it’s been working really well.”

“We’re excited that the theater is here to stay and that we’re going to have a state-of-the-art theater here in Champlin,” said Councilor Ryan Sabas. “Thank you for making an investment in our community.”

No residents spoke at the hearing. The Champlin City Council unanimously approved the on-sale liquor license, including Sunday sales, for Mann Theaters.

