Public Safety Champlin appoints new police chief, Ty Schmidt Published July 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm By Megan Hopps Champlin’s former Deputy Police Chief Ty Schmidt was recently promoted to police chief. Schmidt took an oath of office along with Sergeant Matt Smith and other Champlin police officers. Schmidt brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the role and has worked for the city of Champlin for over 20 years. Congratulations, Police Chief Ty Schmidt! Learn more about the chief in a future edition of The Press. (Photo by Megan Hopps)