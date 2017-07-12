Calendar: Maple Grove, Champlin, Osseo, Dayton

Sounds of Summer

JULY 13 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m. with Splatter Sisters. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Maple Grove Days

JULY 13 TO 16 — This year’s Maple Grove Days festivities run Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16. Events will take part throughout the time. The Maple Grove Day Parade will be July 13, at 6:10 p.m. Visit www.maplegrovedays.org check out the Maple Grove Days Guide for a list of events, times and locations.

Summer Faire

JULY 13 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. is Keri Noble. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Arbor Committee

JULY 13 — The Maple Grove Arbor Committee will meet Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. For agenda and meeting minutes information call 763-494-6000, or visit the city of Maple Grove’s website at ci.maple-grove.mn.us.

Dayton Farmers Market

JULY 14 — Opening day of the Dayton Farmers Market will be Friday, July 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. The market will be open every Friday during that time from July 7 through Sept. 29.

Champlin Area TRIAD

JULY 14 — The Champlin Area TRIAD is announcing its special guest speaker Katie Beherns. Beherns is a Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for the Minnesota Elder Justice Center. The Minnesota Elder Justice Centers mission is to mobilize communities to prevent and alleviate elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of elders and venerable adults. This presentation will help attendees recognize the signs and symptoms of abuse, how to report a suspect and/or abuse and discuss measures seniors can take to prevent abuse and financial exploitation. The session will be held at the Champlin Community Center, 12450 Gettysburg Ave. Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. Refreshments provided. For more information call 612-419-3094.

Blood drive

JULY 14 — Memorial Blood Centers will host a blood drive event Friday, July 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Hospital, 9875 Hospital Drive N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit MBC.org.

Movies by Moonlight

JULY 14 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Trolls” Friday, July 14. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Comedy show

JULY 14 & 15 — Comedian Louie Anderson will be doing three stand-up comedy shows at Maple Tavern, 9375 Deerwood Lane N. in Maple Grove. The shows will be Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. There is a cost to attend. For more information or tickets call 763-425-2700 or visit www.brownpaperticket.com.

MG Historical Museum Open

JULY 16 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Art in the Park

JULY 17 — Round up the kiddos and head over to Andrews Park in Champlin to enjoy Art in the Park Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Each week the Parks and Recreation Department has a project planned for you and your family to enjoy. Most projects will take 15 to 30 minutes. All necessary materials will be provided. No pre-registration is required. The event July 17, is a sports ball keychain. The project fee is $2. This program is for all ages.

Osseo planners

JULY 17 — The Osseo Planning Commission will meet Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

MG Women of Today

JULY 17 — The Maple Grove Chapter of Women of Today hosts its monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month. The group invites everyone to join them at the Maple Grove Community Center at 7 p.m. Guests from Maple Grove and surrounding communities are welcome. The mission of Women of Today is to help women improve their own lives and the lives of the people in their communities. View the website at www.maplegrovewt.com or contact the group at [email protected] for more information.

Maple Grove City Council

JULY 17 — The Maple Grove City Council will meet Monday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. For agenda and meeting information call 763-494-6040 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Basketball cam

JULY 17 TO 20 — The Timberwolves and Lynx Academy will present summer camps July 17 to 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Maple Grove. This camp is for kids in grades three to eight and is presented by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. More information is available at timberwolvesbasketballacadmey.com.

Sounds of Summer

JULY 17, 19 & 20 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band; Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. with Kimberly Brown; and Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m. with Teddy Bear Band. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Picnic Performances in the Park

JULY 18 — The Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to attend Picnic Performances in the Park at Andrews Park on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on, a few snacks and enjoy the show which may be anything from magicians to musicians. Performances will be under the picnic shelter, most will last about 30 to 45 minutes and are best suited for ages five and up. Enjoy a musical act by Rachael Kroog Tuesday, July 18.

Camp Arbor

JULY 18 — Camp Arbor events will take place Tuesdays at Arbor Park in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. The Raptor Center will present “Our Feathered Friends,” Tuesday, July 18, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information, visit www.shoppesatarborlakes.com.

Think Again Brooklyns

JULY 18 — On Tuesday, July 18, “The Case for Single Payer Health Care: A Physician’s Perspective” will be presented in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers, 5200 85th Ave. N. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. with a pizza buffet and social followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Richard Wilson, MD will lead the discussion on a single-payer health care plan for the USA. Attendees are welcome to contribute to the conversation. The forum is sponsored by Think Again Brooklyns with its partners, the League of Women Voters Chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center and the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission. RSVP on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2sseYSs or to Carol Woehrer at 763-607-4287.

Concert in the Park

JULY 18 — Osseo will host Concert in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. The Dirty Shorts Brass Band performs Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

MG Arts Council

JULY 18 — The Maple Grove Arts Council, a local nonprofit and sponsor of such events as the annual KidStock, the Maple Grove Jazz Ensemble and the Autumn Art Fair at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, has a meeting of its Board of Director the evening of the third Tuesday of each month. Visitors are welcome. Anyone interested in more information or being a volunteer, member or potential board member should contact the MGAC at 763-494-5984 or email [email protected]

Champlin Farmers Market

JULY 19 — The Champlin Farmers Market will open Wednesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. The market will be open every Wednesday from July 12 through Oct. 11 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot.

Summer Faire

JULY 20 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. is Shane Martin. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’

JULY 20, 21, 27 TO 29 — A tale as old as time, “Beauty and the Beast” has been around in some written form for years and Fridley Community Theatre will bring the Disney musical to the community. Actors from Champlin will help bring this Broadway favorite to the newly-renovated Fridley District Auditorium stage, 6085 Seventh Street N.E. in Fridley. Performances are July 20, 21, 27 and 28, at 7 p.m. as well as July 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets ($15 for adults or $10 for youth) are available at fridleycommunitytheatre.org or by calling 763-502-5100.

Movies by Moonlight

JULY 21 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Sing” Friday, July 21. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Bounce House Bonanza

JULY 22 — The Champlin Community Foundation is hosting its second annual Bounce House Bonanza event Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy fun, food and games at Andrews Park! The splash pad and park playground will be open for kiddos as well. The event is $10 per child with a limit of $40 per family for a full day of fun. All of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Champlin Community.

Art in the Park

JULY 24 — Round up the kiddos and head over to Andrews Park in Champlin to enjoy Art in the Park Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. Each week the Parks and Recreation Department has a project planned for you and your family to enjoy. Most projects will take 15 to 30 minutes. All necessary materials will be provided. No pre-registration is required. The event July 24, is cardboard baby owl. The project fee is $2. This program is for all ages.

Osseo City Council

JULY 24 — The Osseo City Council will meet Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624 or visit discoverosseo.com.

Sounds of Summer

JULY 24, 26 & 27 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. with Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis; Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. with Rockin’ Hollywoods; and Thursday, July 27, at 11 a.m. with Kidsdance. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Izaak Walton League

JULY 25 — “The population problem,” will be the next speaker’s subject. Karen I. Shragg, director of Richfield’s Wood Lake Nature Center and former school teacher, has studied Pedagogy and received her Doctorate at the University of St. Thomas. She writes books for children and adults alike. She has spoken on the subject of population in both China and England. Her book, “Move Upstream,” focuses on population matters and is a direct call to sustainability. The IWLA, Breckenridge Chapter will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. at 8816 W. River Rd. in Brooklyn Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis. For information, call 763-421-6781.

Picnic Performances in the Park

JULY 25 — The Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to attend Picnic Performances in the Park at Andrews Park on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on, a few snacks and enjoy the show which may be anything from magicians to musicians. Performances will be under the picnic shelter, most will last about 30 to 45 minutes and are best suited for ages five and up. Enjoy Magician The Great Brodini Tuesday, July 25.

Camp Arbor

JULY 25 — Camp Arbor events will take place Tuesdays at Arbor Park in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. There will be carnival games Tuesday, July 25, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information, visit www.shoppesatarborlakes.com.

Osseo School Board

JULY 25 — The Osseo School Board will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N. in Maple Grove. For more information visit www.district279.org or call 763-391-7003.

Maple Grove Community Organization

JULY 25 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will meet July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be discussing Maple Grove Days, the highlights of the festival, your input is welcome. Please join us as we celebrate the end of another successful festival. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org.

Concert/Movie in the Park

JULY 25 — Osseo will host Concert and Movie in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. Wise with Waste will have a presentation Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. The movie “Wall-E,” will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Summer Faire

JULY 27 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. is Ryan Liestman’s Reggae Revival Duo. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Movies by Moonlight

JULY 28 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Mama Mia” Friday, July 28. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Art in the Park

JULY 31 — Round up the kiddos and head over to Andrews Park in Champlin to enjoy Art in the Park Monday, July 31, at 7 p.m. Each week the Parks and Recreation Department has a project planned for you and your family to enjoy. Most projects will take 15 to 30 minutes. All necessary materials will be provided. No pre-registration is required. The event July 31, is 3D fishbowl (painting). The project fee is $2. This program is for all ages.

Maple Grove Planners

JULY 31 — The Maple Grove Planning Commission will meet Monday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. For agenda and meeting information visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

Sounds of Summer

JULY 31, AUG. 2 & 3 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, July 31, at 7 p.m. with Squirrels in the Attic/Sweet Rhubarb; Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. with Church of Cash; and Thursday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. with Bob the Beachcomber. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Picnic Performances in the Park

AUG. 1 — The Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to attend Picnic Performances in the Park at Andrews Park on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on, a few snacks and enjoy the show which may be anything from magicians to musicians. Performances will be under the picnic shelter, most will last about 30 to 45 minutes and are best suited for ages five and up. Enjoy variety act Rocking Woody Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Osseo Night to Unite

AUG. 1 — The city of Osseo will host its annual Night to Unite event Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out in Maple Grove

AUG. 1 — The city of Maple Grove will host National Night Tuesday, Aug. 1. A kick off event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. This event, sponsored by Maple Grove Police and Fire, will include a free barbeque lunch and emergency equipment show. Residents will also be hosting neighbhorhood block parties.

Champlin/Dayton Night to Unite

AUG. 1 — The cities of Champlin and Dayton will host annual Night to Unite block parties Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Summer Faire

AUG. 3 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. is Martin Zellar. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Movies by Moonlight

AUG. 4 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Secret Life of Pets” Friday, Aug. 4. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Art in the Park

AUG. 7 — Round up the kiddos and head over to Andrews Park in Champlin to enjoy Art in the Park Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. Each week the Parks and Recreation Department has a project planned for you and your family to enjoy. Most projects will take 15 to 30 minutes. All necessary materials will be provided. No pre-registration is required. The event Aug. 7, is velvet Aztec sun mobile (coloring). The project fee is $2. This program is for all ages.

Sounds of Summer

AUG. 7, 9 & 10 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. with Salsa del Soutl; Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. with Brat Pack Radio; and Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. with The Bazillions. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Picnic Performances in the Park

AUG. 8 — The Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to attend Picnic Performances in the Park at Andrews Park on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on, a few snacks and enjoy the show which may be anything from magicians to musicians. Performances will be under the picnic shelter, most will last about 30 to 45 minutes and are best suited for ages five and up. Enjoy Magician Matt Dunn Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Concert in the Park

AUG. 8 — Osseo will host Concert in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. The Classic Big Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.

MG Citizens Advisory

AUG. 9 — The Maple Grove Citizens Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

Summer Faire

AUG. 10 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. is American Bootleg. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Movies by Moonlight

AUG. 11 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Frozen” Friday, Aug. 11. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Reading is Fun Run

AUG. 12 — The District 279 Foundation’s Reading is Fun 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Elm Creek Park Reserve Acorn Area, 12400 James Dean Parkway in Maple Grove. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 1K Family Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. The 5K Run and the 5K Walk both begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony at 10:15 a.m. For more information, visit www.district279foundation.org/reading-is-fun-5k.

MG Critical Thinkers

AUG. 12 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “The Digital Domestic: The Marxist-Feminist Case for Social Media,” with Zosha Winegar-Schultz Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

MG Historical Museum Open

AUG. 13 — The Maple Grove History Museum, 9030 Forestview Lane, will be open the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Use the south driveway to enter and park. Visitors are welcome to drop by and see the current displays. The museum is also open by appointment for group tours. For further information call Roger at 763-425-2233.

Osseo EDA

AUG. 14 — The Osseo Economic Development Authority will meet Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. at city hall, 415 Central Ave. For agenda information call 763-425-2624.

MG Arts Center board

AUG. 14 — The Maple Grove Arts Center board meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact the center if planning on viewing a meeting, since meeting locations sometimes move. The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org.

Sounds of Summer

AUG. 14, 16 & 17 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. with Billy McLaughlin; Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. with Chris Hawkey; and Thursday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. with Kidpower with Rachael. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Movie in the Park

AUG. 15 — Osseo will host Movie in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. The movie “Moana,” will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 8:30 p.m.

Summer Faire

AUG. 17 — Summer Faire at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the free summer concert series, returns to the central courtyard of the Shoppes. Performing Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. is GB Leighton. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. For more information go to www.shoppesatarborlakes.com or call 763-488-9965.

Movies by Moonlight

AUG. 18 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “Moana” Friday, Aug. 18. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Solar eclipse viewing

AUG. 21 — The Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St., will host a solar eclipse viewing event Monday, Aug. 21, at 11:45 a.m. People should meet at the Town Green, next door. The library will hand out a limited supply of free glasses for safe eclipse viewing. The eclipse will take place at 1:06 p.m.

Sounds of Summer

AUG. 21, 23 & 24 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host this year’s Sounds of Summer. Upcoming events include: Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. with Rince Nua Irish Dance; Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. with Maiden Dixie; and Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. with Heebie Jeebies Family Comedy Show. Events are subject to change. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Concert/Movie in the Park

AUG. 22 — Osseo will host Concert and Movie in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. Bad Mojo will perform Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. The movie “Lego Batman Movie,” will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Movies by Moonlight

AUG. 25 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch “The LEGO Batman Movie” Friday, Aug. 25. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Movie in the Park

AUG. 29 — Osseo will host Movie in the Park at Boerboom Park, 415 Central Ave. The movie “Mighty Ducks” will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8:30 p.m.

Movies by Moonlight

SEPT. 1 — The Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St. N., will host Movies by Moonlight at sunset. Come and watch a double feature “Young Frankenstein” and “Frankenstein” (1931) Friday, Sept. 1. Check maplegrovemn.gov or Facebook for more information.

Osseo Lions Roar

SEPT. 8 & 9 — The annual Osseo Lions Roar festivities will take place Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The Osseo Lions Roar Parade begins at noon on Saturday.

MG Critical Thinkers

SEPT. 9 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Myth versus Reality Around Common Core,” with Rita Garcia and Ron Iberra, Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Maple Grove Community Organization

SEPT. 26 — Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be planning Halloween Family Fun Event- October 21, and Breakfast with Santa- December 2. Please join us in the planning process or volunteer the day of the event. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org.

MG Transit Commission

SEPT. 26 — The Maple Grove Transit Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. Visit www.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.

MG Critical Thinkers

OCT. 14 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Cost and Benefits of Refugees in Minnesota,” with Kim Crockett, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Maple Grove Community Organization

OCT. 24 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be planning Breakfast with Santa for Dec. 2. Please join us in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org

Osseo Kids Halloween

OCT. 28 — This year’s Osseo Kids Halloween event will be Saturday, Oct. 28.

MG Critical Thinkers

NOV. 11 — The Maple Grove Critical Thinking Discussion Group will present “Bias, Morality and Politics: Can’t We All Just Get Along?” with Kevin Hawkins, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center room 133, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Cost to attend is a $5 donation. To register or for more information contact Laurie Karnes at [email protected] or 763-420-6350.

Maple Grove Community Organization

NOV. 28 — The Maple Grove Community Organization will meet Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center; 12951 Weaver Lake Road. We will be planning Breakfast with Santa for Dec. 2. Please join us in the planning process or volunteer for the day of the event. For agenda or general information please call the MGCO voice message line 763/494-5985 or contact us at www.maplegrovedays.org .

Osseo Minidazzle/Lunch with Santa

DEC. 1 & 2 — This year’s holiday festivities in Osseo run Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Osseo Minidazzle will be Friday and features a parade of emergency vehicles with Santa coming into town on the back of an Osseo fire truck. Get pictures with Santa in Boerboom Park and enjoy warm treats inside the community center. Saturday have Lunch with Santa.

Andrews Park Splash Pad

The Andrews Park Splash Pad will be open from May 31 to Sept. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be closed Monday, July 4. The splash pad will close at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19th for Champlin’s Dinner and a Movie event. The splash pad is located at 7200 117th Ave. N. in Champlin and is open to the public (seasonally) free of charge. The weather hotline number is: (763) 923-7127. For groups, fees are $35.00 per bus. For more information contact Charlie at [email protected] or call 763-923-7163.

Dayton Fire Auxiliary

ONGOING — ­Dayton is starting a Fire Auxiliary. Their first meeting was Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Those interested should call Sheree Mickelson at (612) 701-0974 for meeting location and details. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be a part of the auxiliary. Our first meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and anyone interested should give me a call at 612/701-0974 to find out meeting location and details.

Dayton Farmer’s Market

FRIDAYS — Dayton’s first ever farmer’s market will begin Friday, June 17 and run every Friday thereafter until Oct. 7 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and McNeil Park. The vision of the farmer’s market is to encourage families to eat healthy and buy fresh. A variety of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available each week along with produce tupperware, art, jewelry and delicious baked goods. Check out the farmer’s market this week.

TOPS Meeting

THURSDAYS — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting Thursdays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 920 Downs Rd in Champlin. For more information contact Kerri at 612-598-8354.

Champlin Farmer’s Market

WEDNESDAYS — The Champlin Farmer’s Market begins Wednesday July 13 and runs through Oct. 12. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot. The goal of the Champlin Farmer’s Market is to eat fresh, buy local and strengthen the community. Vendors will be selling a wide variety of produce and flowers including, but not limited to fresh herbs, strawberries, beans, peas, sweet corn, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, radishes and fresh cut flowers, both annual and perennial flowers. Stop by the farmer’s market and check it out.

Champlin Area TRIAD Meeting

1ST FRIDAY — The Champlin Area TRIAD group will meet the first Friday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Champlin Community Center. TRAID is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. TRIAD is not an acronym, it simply represents three groups coming together for a common purpose; that purpose is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. For more information contact Roger Boatman at (612) 419-3094.

Three Rivers Progressive Forum

4TH TUESDAYS — There will be a Three Rivers Progressive Forum on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at Dehn’s Country Manor, 11291 Fernbrook Lane, in Dayton. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7. This month we’re pleased to have Katie Rodriquez, District 1 Representative of the Metropolitan Council as our guest. She will be speaking on the workings of the Met Council: its organization, mission, goals, and accomplishments.

Baseball Association

MONTHLY — The Champlin Park Baseball Association (CPBA) has monthly meetings at the Champlin American Legion. Call the baseball information line at 763-323-0446 for meeting dates and times. More information available at www.champlinparkbaseball.org

Adult Open Hockey

FRIDAYS & SUNDAYS — Adult open hockey for ages 18 and up is available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin, on Friday mornings from 6-7 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per session. Info: 763-421-3696.

Dayton Fire Auxiliary

Free Cooking Demos

ONGOING — There are free cooking demos offered every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Ethnic Foods Company, 204 Central Avenue in Osseo. Learn to prepare traditional dishes, discover organic and healthful alternatives for adventurous eating and sample some foods from around the world. Call or stop by to make a reservation for an upcoming class. The first demo is free and every other demo is $10 and participants receive $5 towards in-store shopping. For more information call 952-593-3000, visit ethnicfoodsco.com or send and e-mail to [email protected]

New Parent Connection

MONDAYS & THURSDAYS — New Parent Connection is a free class for parents and their infants, birth up to four months of age, held at Unity Hospital every Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the auditorium on the lower level and at Mercy Hospital every Thursday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Heart Center, lower level. For more information, call 763-506-1284 or Medformation at 612-262-3333.

Champlin Champs

2ND MONDAYS —The Champlin Champs 4-H Club meets the 2nd Monday of the month at United Methodist Church 921 Downs Road at 6:45 p.m. Champlin Champs 4-H club is for kids ages K-12 and their parents. New members are welcome. Call 612-596-2115 for more information.

Champlin Council Meeting

2ND & 4TH MONDAYS— The Champlin City Council will hold its regular business meeting at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Drive.

Dayton Council Meeting

2ND TUESDAYS, 4TH WEDNESDAYS — There will be a Dayton City Council meeting at 7 p.m. at Dayton City Hall, located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

ADHD/ADD or EBD

1ST TUESDAYS — Meet people who share your questions and learn what has worked or not worked for them. Come for support and information on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. The class is free and childcare is provided free of charge but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Call 783-4949 to reserve space or for information.

Learn to Speak Spanish

ONGOING — Learn the basics of the language and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. This beginning class will introduce you to the Spanish language, culture and food. Class fee includes textbook used in class. Instructor is a native speaker. Several levels of Spanish are offered through the community education program. Class fee: $89 Spanish-Beginning I; $149 Spanish-Beginning I & II if registering together. To learn more visit www.discovercommunityed.com.

MOPS Meetings

2ND TUESDAYS — MOPS meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at Solid Rock Free Lutheran beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 a.m. Meetings will include food, fellowship, childcare and the opportunity to build relationships with other young mothers. Children will be encouraged and cared for through the Moppet program, which includes a story time, snack and playtime. For further questions call 763-427-6093 and ask for Michelle. Solid Rock is located at 737 Bob Ehlen Drive in Anoka, MN.

Parents of Autistic Children

2ND TUESDAYS — Meet others who share your questions and learn about what has worked or not worked for them the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Anoka County Human Service building, 1201 89th Ave. N.E., Blaine. No meeting in December. Children over 12 years meet the 3rd Tuesday, monthly. Sponsored by Anoka County Family and Community Support Services and provided by Central Center for Family and Community Support services and provided by Central Center for Family Resources. Class is free, with childcare provided free but reserve a space by the preceding Sunday evening. Call 783-4958 to reserve a space or for more information.

Youth Hockey Association

3RD TUESDAYS — CPYHA board meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the small conference room at the Champlin Ice Forum located at 12165 Ensign Avenue North. The CPYHA provides and promotes youth hockey for the benefit of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Dayton residents.

Women of Today

3RD TUESDAYS — Women of Today is a voluntary, nonprofit, community service organization. The group focuses on service to the community, personal growth, and fellowship opportunities. The Champlin chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Champlin City Hall in the Park and Recreation building and invites all interested individuals to attend. For further information, contact Jill at 612-760-4544.

Free Drop-In Yoga Classes

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS & SUNDAYS — All are welcome to attend free Yoga classes at the Hindu Temple in Maple Grove. All ages, all abilities, all faiths are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Classes meet for one hour on Tuesday are at 6:45, Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Classes are held in the Nath Auditorium, Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free but a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to [email protected]

TOPS 971

WEDNESDAYS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) MN 971 meets every Wednesday night at the Osseo Community Center, room B, 415 Central Avenue. Weigh in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. The meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $1 per week with annual due of $26. For more information, call Sue Bloberger at 763-559-9411 or Jenny Christensen at 763-428-4523 or visit www.tops.org.

Grandparents Raising Children

1ST THURSDAYS — Grandparents and relatives raising children in the group will discuss legal and financial options, understanding and dealing with emotions about raising children, as well as learning ways to better help the children the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. While grandparents and relatives meet, the children are invited to participate in a free supportive playgroup. Registration required. Call Connie Booth at 612-879-5351 or Linda Hammerstein at 612-879-5307. Sponsored by Lutheran Social Services and Anoka County Family Support Service. No fee but donations accepted.

CDAA Board Meetings

SECOND TO LAST SUNDAYS — CDAA Board Meetings are held on the second to last Sunday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Meetings are held at the Rebels Youth Athletic Building at Jerry Ruppelius Park located at 10951 Elm Creek Parkway. The CDAA provides and promotes athletic and recreational activities for the benefit of the residents of Champlin and Dayton. Info: www.cdaasports.org.

Free Meditation Classes SUNDAYS — Students of all levels and faiths are welcome to attend free meditation class. Classes meet most Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Sant Rajinder Sing Ji Maharah Meditation Room, 10530 Troy Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested. Call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or go to www.sosmn.org.

Adult Open Hockey

Baby Boomer Job Seekers

MONTHLY — Free workshop for baby boomer job seekers are offered at the Maple Grove Community Center. Networking and the hidden job market, learn strategies to build or revitalize a network and create a plan to sustain it to find a job by Joan Runnheim Olson of Pathways Career Success Strategies. Learn how to land an interview and then land the job using the People Plus + tool with Drs. Bruce and Kathy Martin. The Martins will give you a quick and easy assessment and then teach people to use it to get that job. For more information or to register, visit www.YouCanGetHired.com.

Tribute Trees

ONGOING — The Friends of Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County work with the city of Champlin to offer Tribute Trees as living gifts that may be planted in city parks. The recipient receives a card at the time of the order, and a map of the tree location after its planting in spring. The cost is $75 per tree, or $200 for three. Call Peggy at 651-698-4543 for more information.

McGruff House

ONGOING — The Dayton Police Department works in cooperation with the McGruff House program, which was designed to assist children who are in danger or have a medical emergency while going to and from school. If interested in being a McGruff House participant, contact officer Dane McAlpine at 427-2017.

Adult Children Anonymous

ONGOING — Adult Children Anonymous is for adult children who seek healing from the hurtful effects of life events growing up in addictive and other dysfunctional families. Meetings are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Faculty Room (205), St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park. Please use the Education Center/School entrance. Contact Mary Ann at 561-6796 for more information.

Yoga, Meditation Classes

ONGOING — There are drop-in yoga classes will are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Sundays from 7:45 to 9 a.m. The classes are free, but a $5 (all) $1 (students) donation is suggested. There are free meditation classes on Sundays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. All classes held at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, 10530 Troy Lane N. in Maple Grove. For more information call Laurie Karnes at 763-420-6350 or e-mail Laurie at [email protected]

Alateen/Alanon

WEEKLY — Are parents worried about their kids because of chaos and pain caused by a spouse’s/significant other’s drinking? Are parents kids acting out, getting into trouble or withdrawn and depressed? Alateen can help the kids and Alanon can help parents. And it’s free. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Maple Grove Alano Club, 15486 Territorial Road in Maple Grove (just off County Road 81 not far from the new Target). For more information call 612-716-7751, 763-427-3986 or 763-420-4249.

Baseball Association

Baby Boomer Job Seekers

