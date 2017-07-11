Helen (nee Dehn) Bongaarts, 82, of Albertville passed away on July 1, 2017.

Helen was born on May 17, 1935 in Anoka to Theodore “Ted” and Eleanor (nee Barthel) Dehn.

Helen was confirmed at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka.

She attended High School and completed her G.E.D. at the age of 55.

As a young woman, Helen worked at Lamar’s Manufacturing.

On May 30,1955 she married Gordon Martin Bongaarts at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka, MN. While raising her children, Helen also cleaned houses. Helen worked twenty one years at Minnesota Rubber before retiring in 1999 as a supervisor. Helen loved her family and to quilt & garden.

Helen was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Aide, quilting group and the Hanover Historical Society.

Helen is survived by her children: Jim (Betty) Bongaarts, Gary (Tricia) Bongaarts, Joan (Gordy) Gutzwiller, Ray (Laurie) Bongaarts and Bob (Sandy) Bongaarts; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; siblings: Delores DeMars, James (Bernie) Dehn, Rita Pouliot, Marie Picotte and Ron (Marie) Dehn; sisters in-law: Lila Kalinoski, Noreen Dehn and Margaret Dehn; many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband Gordon, her parents Theodore and Eleanor (nee Barthel) Dehn, grandsons Joey Bongaarts and Jason Gutzwiller, brothers Harold, Gordy, LeRoy, Norbert (Hellen), sisters Leora (nee Dehn) (Howard) Lahn, brothers In-law Alex DeMars, Roger Picotte and Don Pouliot.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Bongaarts was held on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Father Peter Richards was the Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Michael Cemetery.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, July 5th from 4-8 at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation was held on Thursday morning, July 6th at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Casket Bearers were Jeff Gutzwiller, Scott Bongaarts, John Bongaarts, Tony Bongaarts, Michael Bongaarts and Jessica Bongaarts.

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com