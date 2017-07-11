Clifford George Daleiden, 91 of St. Michael passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

He was born Sept. 14, 1925 the son of Meinrad “Boy” and Catherine “Kate” (Schmitz) Daleiden. He was a lifelong member of the St. Michael Catholic Church where he was baptized, made his first communion and confirmed. On July 23, 1958 Claudell and Cliff were joined in Holy Marriage at the church of St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with 4 children; Jill, Jeff, Mary Jo and Patty. On April 29, 1972 Clifford married Marcella (Lucier Bechtold) and gained 3 stepsons; Craig, Duane and Joel. Cliff farmed and then went to work for Pioneer Portec in St. Paul for 33 years until he retired. Cliff’s hobbies were his huge garden (which he took much pride in) and his gorgeous manicured lawn. He loved the Minnesota Twins and did not miss a game! The pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren and the great grandchildren. They brought so much joy and happiness into his life.

Survived by his wife of 45 years: Marcella: daughter: Jill Daleiden, son: Jeff Daleiden (Kerin), daughter: Mary Jo (Ron) Schmid and daughter: Patty Pouliot; Stepsons: Craig (Mary Lee) Bechtold, Duane Bechtold, and Joel Bechtold; 12 grandchildren: Robbie (Jessamine) Hasting, Brett Bechtold, Brooke Langva, Breanna (Fiance Tony)Bechtold, Kristy (Garrett) Griffith, Michael Bechtold, Andrea (Chris) Schutt, Paige Lundeen, Laura (Jonah) Berndt, Nathan (Kelly) Schmid, Megan (Josh) Pauly and Keith Pouliot; 16 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers: Evelyn Beaudry, Billy (Betty) Daleiden, Meiny (Mona) Daleiden and Verna (John) Feeney; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his first wife Claudell in 1964, his parents Meinrad “Boy” and Catherine “Kate” Daleiden, 3 sisters; Martina Beaudry, Armella Schumacher, and Eleanor Becker, and brother Melvin Daleiden. Brother in laws; Linus “Tiny” Schumacher, Wilfred Beaudry, Lester Beaudry and Leander Becker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clifford Daleiden was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7th, 2017 at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Interment with military rites will follow at The St. Michael Cemetery.

A visitation was held on Friday, July 7th prior to Mass from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the church.

Casket Bearers were Jimmy Schumacher, Nathan Schmid, Ronnie Beaudry, Keith Pouliot, Brett Bechtold and Michael Bechtold.

