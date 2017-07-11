Announcing the 2017 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidates

The 2017 Maple Grove Ambassador Program Candidates have been announced. These 12 young women have been all around Maple Grove since May, getting to know and giving back to the community. Photos of the ambassadors are by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com.

Storybook characters, princesses and prince charming will be on hand for this year’s Ambassador Coronation, “Maple Grove Ever After.” Bring the whole family to celebrate the Ambassador candidates and their accomplishments.

The Coronation is Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove High School. Following is the Gala in the Grove at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion in Osseo. This is a party for the community and special guests and to congratulate the newly crowned 2017 Ambassadors.

More information is available at maplegroveambassadors.com.

Samantha Dahl

Candidate Samantha Dahl will graduate from Osseo Senior High next year. She is an NHS member, on the ‘A’ Honor Roll, the Osseo Track and Field team and participates in the pole vault where she holds the school record of 9’ 6″and also on the girls hockey team. She plans to attend college to study aerospace engineering. Dahl supports Feed My Starving Children and volunteers at Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy for Math and Environmental Science and at Bibles for Missions Thrift Center. She is sponsored by Snap Fitness.

Haley Dammar

Candidate Haley Dammar is a 2017 Osseo Senior High graduate where she was an ‘A’ Honor Roll student, Letter of Academics recognition winner and recipient of an EMR Certification. She has been accepted to St. Kate’s University and then plans to attend med school. She supports and is involved in Adopt A Family which helps low income families and provides presents to their children during the holidays. Dammar is sponsored by Distance Oil.

Carolyn Guse

Candidate Carolyn Guse is a 2016 Osseo Senior High graduate and has completed her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Her major is data science and predictive analytics with an emphasis in mathematics and a minor in chemistry. While at Osseo, she graduated with high honors, awarded the John Philip Sousa Band Award, the Band Director’s Award and was NHS secretary. She is on the UWRF Dean’s List, a UWRF Outstanding Academic Achievement student and earned a Memorial Health Centers Scholarship. Guse supports Love Your Melon. She is sponsored by Arbor Lakes Dental.

Emily Johnson

Candidate Emily Johnson has completed her freshman year at St. Olaf College as a Presidential Scholarship student. She graduated from MGSH, where she was a straight ‘A’ student, graduated with honors and an NHS member. Her college major is undeclared but is studying biology, psychology, education and Norwegian and looking forward to a career working with children. Johnson supports Relay for Life. She is currently part of the planning committee for the Relay for Life event next April in Northfield. She is sponsored by MGS Machine Corporation.

Gabi Jones

Candidate Gabi Jones is a 2017 graduate from Perpich Center for Arts reaching third in her class. She will be attending Chapman University in California for a BFA in theater performance and also offered the Presidential Scholarship Award by the Chapman administration for her high academic accomplishments. Jones believes in Common Hope, based out of Guatemala, rooted in education offering kids resources to go to school and break the cycle of poverty. She is currently in the process of fundraising and creating a “Common Hope” club in her school. She is sponsored by Donato’s Floral.

Natalie Kampa

Candidate Natalie Kampa is a 2015 graduate of Osseo Senior High where she was a Triple ‘A’ Award Recipient, Swim Captain, Track Manager and All Conference Orchestra. She has completed two years at MSU-Moorhead was on the Deans List and Athlete of the Week. Kampa will be transferring to NDSU this fall to continue her education in Respiratory Care. She supports Make a Splash Foundation introducing water safety in communities. She is sponsored by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels.

Nina Mamedov

Candidate Nina Mamedov will be a senior next fall at MGSH. She has lettered in academics and is on the ‘A’ Honor Roll. Following high school, she plans to attend a four-year university and earn a degree in public policy administration. Mamedov is trilingual speaking English, Russian and French. She supports the Amphibian Survival Alliance because she values preserving the environment and snakes, frogs and other amphibians of Minnesota. She is sponsored by On Time Contractors.

Callie Marino

Candidate Callie Marino just graduated from MGSH where she was an ‘A’ Honor Roll student for six consecutive years, homecoming queen and is also a Junior Rotarian. Marino shows her love of singing as a member of Crimson Harmony and being in her church choir. She will be attending the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota to attain a marketing degree. She stands by education for underprivileged youth and believes education is a way out of poverty. She is sponsored by Maple Grove Auto Service.

Kaycee Peek

Candidate Kaycee Peek is a recent graduate of MGSH and an ‘A’ Honor Roll student all through high school. This fall she will be attending the University of Minnesota to study biomedical engineering with a possible minor in Spanish. She enjoys working at her family-owned franchise, Rita’s Italian Ice. Peek supports and helps Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners (IOCP) assisting families prevent homelessness and building up communities where everyone feels protected. She is sponsored by Rita’s Italian Ice.

Alayna Raskie

Candidate Alayna Raskie is a 2017 MGSH graduate, lettering in Dance Team and Cheerleading. Her future plans include attending University of Minnesota-Duluth to study business and HR management. She has a fulfilling summer job as a nanny to two boys ages 10 and 13. She volunteers with her elementary special education teacher helping children cope with their disabilities. Raskie has also traveled to Colorado and New York as well as serving locally for her church missions. She is sponsored by Rich Moll Photography.

Megan Richardson

Candidate Megan Richardson has finished her junior year at Totino Grace High School. She is an NHS student, on the ‘A’ Honor Roll and is in the Kathleen Murphy Scholars Program. She plays soccer and enjoys performing in the show choir. Following high school she plans to attend a four-year college for obstetric sonography. Richardson is a supporter of the Celebrate My Drive promoting 2 eyes on the road, 2 hands in the wheel, save lives. She is sponsored by Mark Michael Diamond Designs.

Angel Sylvester

Candidate Angel Sylvester graduated from MGSH and is currently a student at Macalester College. At Maple Grove, she was an Academic Letter Winner, Student of the Trimester-Human Anatomy and a member of NHS. At Macalester she is studying chemistry with a computer science interest and on a pre-med track. Sylvester supports a variety of organization such as Pennies for Patients and Pink Breast Cancer Awareness and most dear to her is the Make A Wish Foundation. She is sponsored by Maple Grove Women of Today.