Villains beat Red Devils 6-4

By JAKE SCHROER
Crow River News Sports
The Albertville Villains defeated Rogers 6-4 at home Wednesday night.
Trent Vogt homered for the Villains, who trailed 3-0 after the opening half-inning.
Mike Krempa had a two-hit game, Todd Klaers doubled and drove in a run, and the Villains collected five walks in the game.
An error changed the course of the game, in which a pair of runs scored for the Villains. Albertville got the win despite being out-hit 6-5 by the Red Devils.
“All in all, I’m happy with the performance. We beat a B team, and we played a lot better today than we did on Sunday,” manager J.T. Sokolowski said.
Albertville played St. Joseph on Sunday.