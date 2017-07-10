Villains beat Red Devils 6-4

Trent Vogt scores on an error in the fourth inning. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By JAKE SCHROER

Crow River News Sports

The Albertville Villains defeated Rogers 6-4 at home Wednesday night.

Trent Vogt homered for the Villains, who trailed 3-0 after the opening half-inning.

Mike Krempa had a two-hit game, Todd Klaers doubled and drove in a run, and the Villains collected five walks in the game.

An error changed the course of the game, in which a pair of runs scored for the Villains. Albertville got the win despite being out-hit 6-5 by the Red Devils.

“All in all, I’m happy with the performance. We beat a B team, and we played a lot better today than we did on Sunday,” manager J.T. Sokolowski said.

Albertville played St. Joseph on Sunday.