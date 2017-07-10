Rotary Club of Maple Grove honored as this year’s Grand Marshal

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove has been part of the Maple Grove community since 1990 and will be serving as this year’s Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal. The club is made up of 61 professional community members whose goal is to make the local community and the world a better place.

The club provides humanitarian services to others, promotes high ethical standards in all they do, advances world understanding, and promotes goodwill and peace through its fellowship of professional and community leaders. Their motto is “Service Above Self.” All actions and projects are judged according to the Rotary Four Way Test of the things they think, say or do: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” The Maple Grove Rotary Club has been chosen as this year’s Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal. One of the club’s community projects has been the organization of the Bed Race event during Maple Grove Days. The group will be showcased at this year’s parade, Thursday, July 13.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove has accomplished many local community projects including organizing the Bed Race on Main Street during Maple Grove Days, which raises funds to provide beds for kids who don’t own one. The group also organizes the semi-annual clean-up of West Fish Lake Road, flower planting on the boulevards and creating the Rotary Music Park at the Town Green.

The club promotes strong ethical standards in the community with its annual Business Ethics and Leadership Award. The club is active in the Osseo Area school system by hosting an annual Ethics Seminar at Boston Scientific for 60 emerging student leaders at Maple Grove Senior High, Osseo Senior High and Heritage Christian Academy, sponsoring and administrating a STRIVE program to inspire high school seniors to improve their GPAs through a mentoring program and offering over $7,000 in college scholarships each school year, purchasing and giving dictionaries to many of the District 279 third graders, and donating school supplies, hats and mittens for children in need.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove has reached out to the world with its Days for Girls Program helping girls in third-world countries stay in school by providing feminine hygiene kits. The KIVA program, in which the club is involved in, gives micro loans to individuals living in under-served countries to startup businesses. The club participates in Rotary International programs to stamp out Polio and create more fresh water for people throughout the world. The club recently helped refurbish and install playgrounds for schools in Sasabe, Mexico, the first that town had ever seen.

The club is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide who come together to make positive, lasting changes in communities at home and abroad. For more than 110 years Rotary members have used their passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects to make their communities and the world a better place. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.